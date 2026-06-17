Moody’s launches decision-grade AI skills for major AI platforms

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced the release of its first set of AI skills – purpose-built, platform-agnostic instruction kits that encode Moody’s analytical frameworks and connect AI agents to its decision-grade intelligence.

Available across compatible AI platforms beginning with Microsoft 365 Copilot Cowork, Moody’s skills enable customers to execute complex analytical workflows through a single natural-language request, with outputs grounded in Moody’s proprietary ratings, research, and risk intelligence.