Discover what partnerships mean to Moody’s

At Moody’s, we are continuously exploring how partnerships and knowledge exchange can help us bring cutting-edge technologies and advanced solutions to our customers.

Helen Rider
The real value of our partnerships comes from making trusted intelligence available in the tools and workflows our customers already rely on. That's why we focus on working with partners that help us meet customers wherever they are—whether they're looking for deeper integration, broader access, or new ways to put Moody's data to work. The trust, rigor, and governance our customers expect from Moody's travels with them, and that principle guides every partnership we form.

— Helen Rider
GM, Global Head of Sales and Partnerships

See how we are working with our spotlight partners to meet customers where they need us most

Latest news

databricks award
press release

Jun 17, 2026
Moody’s launches decision-grade AI skills for major AI platforms

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced the release of its first set of AI skills – purpose-built, platform-agnostic instruction kits that encode Moody’s analytical frameworks and connect AI agents to its decision-grade intelligence.

Available across compatible AI platforms beginning with Microsoft 365 Copilot Cowork, Moody’s skills enable customers to execute complex analytical workflows through a single natural-language request, with outputs grounded in Moody’s proprietary ratings, research, and risk intelligence. 

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databricks award
press release

Jun 17, 2026
Moody’s brings its decision-grade intelligence to Amazon Quick

Today, Moody's announced that its Connected Intelligence is now available in Amazon Quick, AWS's personalized AI assistant and workflow platform, bringing Moody's trusted ratings, research and data directly into the environments where customers are already searching, analyzing, and making decisions.

As AI becomes more deeply embedded in how financial professionals work, the real advantage is no longer faster outputs, it's better-informed decisions. That depends on whether the AI is grounded in decision-grade intelligence.

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databricks award
press release

Jun 16, 2026
Databricks ISV Innovation Partner of the Year

Moody's has been named as the ISV Innovation Partner of the Year at the 2026 Databricks Partner Awards, for Moody’s Banking Data Management (BDM) designed in partnership with Databricks.

We help accelerate smarter banking decisions with a unified, trusted data foundation that reduces friction and unlocks faster, more reliable insights.

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Become a Moody's partner

At Moody’s, we are continuously exploring how partnerships and knowledge exchange can help us bring cutting-edge technologies and advanced solutions to our customers. 

moodys

Benefits of being a Moody's partner

Joint business developement initiatives

Joint business development initiatives

Partners can team up with Moody’s to build dedicated market strategies designed to grow our businesses together.

Access Moody’s partner communities

Moody’s partner communities provide our partners with an environment to maximize their potential by building connections and unlocking new business opportunities.

Access to advanced technology

Access to advanced technology

Partners can bolster their digital transformation programs by leveraging Moody’s cutting-edge technologies, data, and analytical capabilities.

Partner training

Partner training

To achieve a high-quality customer experience, each partner member undergoes a comprehensive training and certification program to understand our award-winning solutions and implementation approach. 

Partner certification

Partner certification

Our robust, ongoing partner certification program equips partners with deep, practical knowledge of Moody’s solutions. This helps our partners demonstrate Moody’s capabilities to prospects and meet client delivery and adoption needs, providing numerous opportunities for business growth.  

Robust framework

A robust support framework

A dedicated partner services team supports partner members in overcoming operational challenges, including pre- and post-sales technical support and deployment. Partners can access best-practice guides, accelerators, and feature videos as well as priority access to product release overviews, on-demand workshops, and help-desk support.

Ana Meauta
In a world of increasing complexity, decisions are only as strong as the intelligence behind them. Moody's provides the context layer that makes critical analysis possible—the kind our customers need to both trust and defend their decisions. Partnerships allow us to extend the reach of that capability, bringing Moody’s decision-grade intelligence into the platforms and ecosystems our customers already use—simple, seamless access to the same trusted data and insights that already power your workflows.

— Ana Meauta
Managing Director, Global Head of Partnerships

Powerful brand partnerships

MetLife

MetLife Stadium

As part of a multi-year cornerstone partnership, Moody’s branding will be a mainstay at MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and the New York Jets. This allows us to connect with customers and employees in an unforgettable venue and bring the Moody’s brand to new audiences in the NYC area and beyond.

Learn more on our partnership with MetLife Stadium

Latest news and insights

coupa
case study

May 21, 2026

 Moody's
Strengthening Supplier Risk Management with the Moody's Connector for Coupa

Supplier risk management case study showing how Novo Nordisk embedded Moody’s risk intelligence into Coupa to enable self‑service risk insights, faster sourcing decisions, and scalable procurement governance.

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Moody's
case study
Moody's
Moody’s AI-powered Credit Memos

Credit memos in minutes – generated leveraging Moody’s data and insights.

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Moody's
blog

Oct 09, 2025

 Moody's
Navigating the shift: How agentic AI is reshaping risk and compliance

The risk and compliance landscape is evolving rapidly, and agentic AI is emerging as a transformative force. Moody’s latest research, based on a survey of 600 global risk and compliance professionals, reveals how agentic AI is being adopted, the challenges organizations face, and what leaders should prioritize next.

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agentic ai
announcement

Sep 16, 2025

 Moody's
Moody’s introduces Agentic Solutions into its product suite

Moody’s enhances the way our customers assess risk with new, agentic solutions.

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ai
blog

Sep 10, 2025

 Moody's
Moody’s expands pathways to its GenAI-ready data

As data becomes the currency of AI transformation, Moody’s is advancing a bold vision centered on empowering our customers to act with speed, precision, and confidence across every stage of their AI journey.

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Global banking 2025 outlook
blog

Aug 08, 2025

 Moody’s
Reimagining financial intelligence: from Research Assistant to Agentic AI

When generative AI entered the mainstream in late 2022, it did so with unprecedented velocity. ChatGPT reached 100 million users in just two months, prompting firms across industries to assess their readiness.

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Banking
article

Jul 24, 2025

 Moody's
Demystifying Agentic AI

The next frontier in artificial intelligence comes with ambition, autonomy, and agency.

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