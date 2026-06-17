At Moody’s, we are continuously exploring how partnerships and knowledge exchange can help us bring cutting-edge technologies and advanced solutions to our customers.
— Helen Rider
GM, Global Head of Sales and Partnerships
Anthropic is a frontier AI company whose mission is to steer the trajectory of AI to advance human progress.
Bitsight delivers cyber risk intelligence to rapidly identify exposure, detect threats, prioritize remediation, and mitigate risk across the extended attack surface.
Helping organizations manage supply chain risk and support more efficient, resilient operations.
Purpose-built for regulated industries, Intapp helps partners, dealmakers, and advisers win new business, manage risk, and drive profitability.
Access decision-grade intelligence directly within your daily workflows, runs on Microsoft Cloud.
The CLM‑KYC solution where combined intelligent orchestration and predictable AI agents drive faster, trusted onboarding—adapting to change and confidently meeting evolving regulatory demands.
Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced the release of its first set of AI skills – purpose-built, platform-agnostic instruction kits that encode Moody’s analytical frameworks and connect AI agents to its decision-grade intelligence.
Available across compatible AI platforms beginning with Microsoft 365 Copilot Cowork, Moody’s skills enable customers to execute complex analytical workflows through a single natural-language request, with outputs grounded in Moody’s proprietary ratings, research, and risk intelligence.
Today, Moody's announced that its Connected Intelligence is now available in Amazon Quick, AWS's personalized AI assistant and workflow platform, bringing Moody's trusted ratings, research and data directly into the environments where customers are already searching, analyzing, and making decisions.
As AI becomes more deeply embedded in how financial professionals work, the real advantage is no longer faster outputs, it's better-informed decisions. That depends on whether the AI is grounded in decision-grade intelligence.
Moody's has been named as the ISV Innovation Partner of the Year at the 2026 Databricks Partner Awards, for Moody’s Banking Data Management (BDM) designed in partnership with Databricks.
We help accelerate smarter banking decisions with a unified, trusted data foundation that reduces friction and unlocks faster, more reliable insights.
At Moody’s, we are continuously exploring how partnerships and knowledge exchange can help us bring cutting-edge technologies and advanced solutions to our customers.
— Ana Meauta
Managing Director, Global Head of Partnerships
As part of a multi-year cornerstone partnership, Moody’s branding will be a mainstay at MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and the New York Jets. This allows us to connect with customers and employees in an unforgettable venue and bring the Moody’s brand to new audiences in the NYC area and beyond.
Supplier risk management case study showing how Novo Nordisk embedded Moody’s risk intelligence into Coupa to enable self‑service risk insights, faster sourcing decisions, and scalable procurement governance.
Credit memos in minutes – generated leveraging Moody’s data and insights.
The risk and compliance landscape is evolving rapidly, and agentic AI is emerging as a transformative force. Moody’s latest research, based on a survey of 600 global risk and compliance professionals, reveals how agentic AI is being adopted, the challenges organizations face, and what leaders should prioritize next.
Moody’s enhances the way our customers assess risk with new, agentic solutions.
As data becomes the currency of AI transformation, Moody’s is advancing a bold vision centered on empowering our customers to act with speed, precision, and confidence across every stage of their AI journey.
When generative AI entered the mainstream in late 2022, it did so with unprecedented velocity. ChatGPT reached 100 million users in just two months, prompting firms across industries to assess their readiness.
The next frontier in artificial intelligence comes with ambition, autonomy, and agency.