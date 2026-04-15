When addressing human trafficking, modern technologies can both increase the complexity of the problem but also offer powerful solutions. Below, we explore how organizations can use technology to help them identify human rights abuses in supply chains.

It could all begin with a seemingly legitimate online advert. Good pay, stable work, and relocation assistance. The respondents arrive expecting call center roles. Except that upon arrival, they enter a scam compound surrounded by barbed wire, monitored by armed guards. They had been trafficked. And they could have been recruited through the same digital platforms and recruitment boards millions of us use every day.

The UN Human Rights Office estimates that at least 120,000 people in Myanmar and around 100,000 in Cambodia are being held in scam compounds, placing the total at over 220,000 people across the two countries. The illegal profits generated from that human trafficking exploitation were estimated to reach $236 billion in 2024, representing a 37% increase over a decade. And these statistics highlight a system that can intersect with global supply chains, financial flows, and the digital infrastructure organizations regularly depend.

When it comes to detecting human rights abuses, data is not in short supply. In fact, the evidence trail exists in transaction records, behavioral patterns, network connections, and recruitment. What’s missing for many organizations is the ability to connect that data to gain insight. Understanding why requires looking at how trafficking actually operates: not as a single crime type, but as a system shaped by both technology and cultural context.





The digital recruitment machine

Traffickers have industrialized their recruitment through the use of technology. False job ads on legitimate employment platforms, grooming via social media, encrypted coordination across borders are part of their modus operandi. The US State Department’s 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report identifies digital platforms as the primary recruitment channel for a growing share of cases globally. And the Federal Human Trafficking report, 2023 says: “The most identified method of recruitment in 2023 forced labor cases was through a fraudulent job offer, with 41% of the victims being recruited through the false promise of employment.”

Encrypted messaging apps, cryptocurrency transfers, and fake digital identities are all tactics used by traffickers to recruit, control, and profit without physical proximity to their victims. INTERPOL’s 2024 Global Financial Fraud assessment found that organized crime groups are using technology to target victims at a scale and with a geographic reach that was previously impossible. The compliance frameworks most organizations have in place were not designed for this.



Culture as cover

Technology can help explain some of the reasons trafficking spreads. Culture may help explain why it can persist unseen. In contexts where child labor for example might be framed as contributing to a family’s income, exploitation might be harder to recognize from the outside and more easily rationalized from within.

And still, UNICEF estimates that 138 million children are engaged in child labor globally, with sub‑Saharan Africa accounting for nearly two‑thirds of that total. Many of the world’s core agricultural supply chains run through these same regions, linking some deeply rooted social norms to global production networks.

The result is a compounding detection problem. Digital recruitment patterns may be visible in transaction data or network behavior. But recognizing that a labor arrangement constitutes exploitation/trafficking calls for cultural context that many compliance frameworks may not carry.

Organizations operating global supply chains face both these problems simultaneously. The data signals exist, but their ability to interpret them may not.



Technology as part of the response to human trafficking

The same data infrastructure that can facilitate trafficking could also help expose it. Network mapping reveals unusual transaction patterns and financial flows inconsistent with legitimate labor costs. Behavioral analytics surface recruitment anomalies such as spikes in job-posting activity in high-risk corridors, payment structures consistent with debt bondage, ownership opacity in supplier entities. AI-driven models can help identify trafficking typologies earlier than manual review can, compressing the window between risk signal and intervention.

Organizations closing the detection gap are not doing so by adding more compliance processes to existing frameworks. They are building the capability to read multidimensional risk factors: combining supply-chain data with financial-crime analytics, incorporating regional and cultural context into their risk models, and connecting behavioral signals across entities that traditional due diligence may have treated separately.

The data is available. The architecture to interpret it is what separates organizations that see the risk from those that discover it too late.

Trafficking is not invisible; it leaves traces in financial records, in supply chain structures, in recruitment patterns, in the cultural contexts that normalize what should trigger scrutiny.





How Moody’s can help

Detecting trafficking risk requires connecting financial, cultural, and technological signals that organizations may be assessing in isolation.

Moody’s solutions can support organizations working to close that gap between data, context, and insight.

Supply-chain analytics that surface labor-rights risks, opaque ownership structures, and adverse media signals across supplier networks

that surface labor-rights risks, opaque ownership structures, and adverse media signals across supplier networks Financial-crime and behavioral-pattern detection to identify trafficking-linked anomalies through automated workflows

to identify trafficking-linked anomalies through automated workflows AI and network-based analysis to identify trafficking typologies and suspicious digital behavior patterns earlier



Get in touch

To find out how Moody’s solutions can support your organization in identifying and mitigating human trafficking-related risks, please get in touch with our team any time. We would love to hear from you.