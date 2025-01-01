This whitepaper analyzes the critical issues associated with forced labor and its impacts on global businesses and their supply chains.

Revealing statistics: Access key figures associated with the scale and value of products made using forced labor. Operational insights: Understand more about the operational disruptions and broader economic harm forced labor can cause. Risk-based approaches: Review options for data-driven frameworks to analyze, assess, and address forced labor risks.

Download your copy of the paper to better understand and tackle forced labor risks. Gain insights on practical strategies for a more resilient and sustainable supply chain.



Many thanks to Prof. Zoe Trodd, the Rights Lab at the University of Nottingham, for her contribution and collaboration on this paper.