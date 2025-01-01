Request a demo

Preventing forced labor: strategies and solutions to uncover and understand the risks

According to data from the International Labour Organization (ILO) an estimated 50 million people are enslaved worldwide.

Forced labor is a serious, persistent threat to individuals, societies, businesses, and supply chains globally. Moody’s is committed to providing solutions that help organizations understand, assess, and monitor risks associated with modern slavery, forced labor, and human trafficking.

Global efforts to combat forced labor

Many governments around the world have imposed laws and continue to strengthen regulation pertaining to modern slavery, human trafficking, and forced labor.

Penalties and enforcement actions related to non-compliance can be severe, as can the reputational damage businesses experience when they are linked to human rights abuses. Through compliance requirements, corporate and social responsibility commitments, and best practices, organizations globally are engaging in risk management and mitigation to better combat these crimes and prevent abuse.

Timeline of change: 22+ regulatory changes in 13 years
Timeline graphic showing global regulations of forced labor over 14 years
Solutions that empower organizations to address forced labor

Moody’s offers organizations powerful sources of data and practical ways to screen and help identify the risk of modern slavery and related offenses within a business network. Whether in the United States, Europe, or Asia, organizations can configure due diligence and monitoring to relevant legal requirements and create a clearer picture of risk.

Forced labor risk assessment
Forced labor risk assessment

Moody’s and the Rights Lab at the University of Nottingham have collaborated to develop the Forced Labor Risk Assessment to help organizations assess their supply chains for forced labor risk. The assessment integrates the Rights Lab’s scoring algorithm and research with Moody’s technology to help organizations mitigate forced labor risks.

Entity-level screening
Entity-level screening

Moody’s has 8 tailored risk codes related to modern slavery to complement any existing screening configuration. These codes together represent relevant and significant events connected with modern slavery, such as human trafficking, sex offenses, and human rights violations.

Screening and ownership data
Screening and ownership data

Moody’s can integrate beneficial ownership and business ownership data to enable an organization to better understand who they are working with and the risk of being implicated or involved in modern slavery and other offenses, such as forced labor.

Portfolio monitoring
Portfolio monitoring

Through a process of perpetual KYC or pKYC, organizations can receive alerts when individuals or entities in their portfolio are accused or convicted of modern slavery-related crimes. This can enable a more proactive approach to risk management and compliance. 

Identifying risks associated with human rights abuses, trafficking, forced labor and more

Chart showing number of global human trafficking events from 2019 - 2024

In 2024, the number of risk events related to Human Trafficking in Moody’s modern slavery module totaled more than 16,800.

While Human Trafficking-related risk events decreased in 2020 during the global pandemic, the trend shows an ongoing increase in risk over the subsequent 4 years. And events tracked in 2024 were nearly double those of 5 years ago.

For more information about our intelligent screening solutions that can help you monitor risks across your counterparty network, please get in touch.

Forced labor risk assessment in global supply chains

Aerial view of trucks parded outside a factory

This whitepaper analyzes the critical issues associated with forced labor and its impacts on global businesses and their supply chains.

  1. Revealing statistics: Access key figures associated with the scale and value of products made using forced labor.
  2. Operational insights: Understand more about the operational disruptions and broader economic harm forced labor can cause.
  3. Risk-based approaches: Review options for data-driven frameworks to analyze, assess, and address forced labor risks.

Download your copy of the paper to better understand and tackle forced labor risks. Gain insights on practical strategies for a more resilient and sustainable supply chain.

Many thanks to Prof. Zoe Trodd, the Rights Lab at the University of Nottingham, for her contribution and collaboration on this paper.

Moody’s financial crime documentary series

The infinite game

If you haven’t experienced it yet, watch The Infinite Game, a docuseries that takes you on a journey through the ongoing battle against financial crime and its consequences. Through 3 engaging 10-minute episodes, you will find out more about the scale of the challenge to businesses, societies, and the global economy. Told through real-life events and expert narration, get an insight into the complexities of this infinite game.

Detecting and preventing forced labor risks in a third-party network

Discover the critical importance of detecting and preventing forced labor risks within third-party networks. With the number of unique risk events related to modern slavery on the rise according to Moody’s data, understanding the complexities and threats associated with forced labor is essential for corporates, financial institutions, and government agencies.

From human trafficking to debt bondage, forced labor intertwines with illegal activities like money laundering, bribery and corruption, posing significant ESG, compliance, and reputational risks for organizations.

Learn about the various forms of forced labor, the link between forced labor and organized crime, and 5 ways criminals obscure their illicit activities and profits. Explore the legislative landscape targeting forced labor, and the data and technology that can be leveraged to help mitigate risk.

KYC Decoded podcast

Exploitation exposed: Modern slavery matters

This episode includes accounts of physical, mental, and sexual abuse, stemming from modern slavery and human trafficking. These topics may be distressing for some individuals. Listener discretion is advised.

Originally intended for "The Infinite Game," Moody's docuseries, Justine Carter’s interview detailed the combating of human trafficking and modern slavery. We're delighted to bring this important message to the KYC Decoded audience as a special episode where listeners can learn from Justine's solo narrative that offers a deep dive into the current state and scope of modern slavery laws and regulations; the various forms of human exploitation; the significance of supply chain oversight and ethical business practices; the harrowing experiences faced by victims of modern slavery; the need for unified efforts across industries to effectively address this issue; and the role of technological innovations in combating modern slavery.  

Preventing, detecting, and disrupting human trafficking with information systems

Human trafficking is a daunting crime, but innovative approaches may offer new solutions.

In this KYC Decoded episode, Laurie Giddens, Assistant Professor of Information Systems at the University of North Texas, discusses the research she conducted in close collaboration with Jodie Brinkerhoff, VP of Innovation at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, and how data and technology are helping revolutionize the fight against human trafficking.

The conversation with host Alex Pillow explores the role of feedback loops in building effective information systems, the prioritization of innovation in prevention and detection of trafficking, and they also examine parallels between anti-money laundering efforts and detection of human trafficking.

Listen to this episode to find out more and help equip your business to better tackle human trafficking.

More information and content on forced labor and modern slavery

Colleagues sitting on couches in trendy office looking at a tablet
How to navigate Australia's modern slavery legislation

Read about the global impact of modern slavery with a focus on Australia's Modern Slavery Act and the recent amendments establishing the role of the Anti-Slavery Commissioner. Explore how these changes affect Australian firms and suppliers and increase scrutiny on supply chains. 

Businesswoman on laptop sitting next to office window
Corporate sustainability: EU Parliament adopts new environmental, human rights sustainability due diligence directive

Find out more about the European Parliament's Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive that aims to encourage sustainable corporate behavior and embed human rights and environmental considerations into business operations.

Food factory assembly line workers working in front of conveyor belt machines
Human trafficking and forced labor in the food supply chain

Explore hidden challenges related to the food purchased in grocery stores, from the exploitation of forced labor to statistics on modern slavery, including the plight of migrant workers. 

What is modern slavery? FAQs

Understanding the various forms of crime and exploitation is crucial in combating modern slavery and protecting the rights and dignity of individuals. In this section, we look at some of the common terms and what they mean to help increase awareness of these different but connected global problems.

Forced labor refers to any work or service individuals are compelled to provide against their will, often for little or no wages, and under the threat of destitution, violence, or other extreme hardships.

Debt bondage refers to a situation where a person, often in dire poverty, pledges their services as security for the repayment of a debt or obligation.

This involves the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harboring, or receipt of persons by means of threat, use of force, or other forms of coercion for the purpose of exploitation.

Domestic servitude is a form of human trafficking in which individuals are forced to work in private homes as domestic workers for little or no wages. The work is often performed in private residences as seemingly normal practice that is used as cover for the trade, exploitation, and control of someone.

This is a situation where a person is forced to marry against their will. Forced marriage can be a form of modern slavery when it involves coercion, deception, or exploitation.

Child labor is work performed by children who are under the minimum age for employment or working in conditions that are harmful to them. The U.S. Bureau of International Labor Affairs (ILAB) maintains a list of goods produced by child labor or forced labor.

High angle view of people walking on street
