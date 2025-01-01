Discover the critical importance of detecting and preventing forced labor risks within third-party networks. With the number of unique risk events related to modern slavery on the rise according to Moody’s data, understanding the complexities and threats associated with forced labor is essential for corporates, financial institutions, and government agencies.
From human trafficking to debt bondage, forced labor intertwines with illegal activities like money laundering, bribery and corruption, posing significant ESG, compliance, and reputational risks for organizations.
Learn about the various forms of forced labor, the link between forced labor and organized crime, and 5 ways criminals obscure their illicit activities and profits. Explore the legislative landscape targeting forced labor, and the data and technology that can be leveraged to help mitigate risk.