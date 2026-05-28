

From request to answer

For example, a senior compliance officer who suspects that sanctions exposure is buried in an ownership chain could simply ask: "Display the ownership graph for this entity." Instead of navigating multiple screens and exporting data, the system could return a structured view with controlling shareholders, beneficial owners, and sanctions flagged at the relevant node.



A manager preparing for a morning review could request: "Show me open tasks sorted by oldest first," and could see work grouped by age, with a path to drill into a specific analyst's queue where the next step needs a person.



Or a compliance officer who receives a new counterparty name could ask from within their own environment: "Is this entity already in our portfolio?" The answer could combine two sources: customer portfolio data, which stays within the customer instance, and Moody’s risk intelligence, which is called through the governed protocol. The officer could receive a match card with status and a shortcut to the latest risk summary, or a clear signal to start onboarding if no match is found.



How this works across interfaces

Even when the question is asked through an AI interface the organization already uses like Claude, Copilot, ChatGPT Enterprise, or an internal tool, the underlying work is designed to be handled within Moody’s environment. Through protocols such as the Model Context Protocol (MCP), which lets AI systems call governed data and tools, the interface can pass the request into Moody’s for Compliance, where the same governed workflows would run as they would in the standard Moody’s platform. The response would return to the user, already filtered, structured, and aligned to their organization’s existing compliance processes.



The same protocol also carries Moody’s interface elements into the AI environment. When the request is for the ownership graph or the task queue, the response renders that as that artifact inside the chat conversation rather than just a description of it. The analyst sees the same view they would see in the Moody’s platform, and the audit trail is designed to record the same artifact whether the work happened in Moody’s platform directly or through an AI chat interface.



In addition to being interface-agnostic, the design is also intended to be model-agnostic. MCP is not a vendor-specific connector, so the interface layer can evolve as the AI ecosystem evolves without changing the governed workflows underneath.



Keeping data contained

A central design principle throughout this work is containment. Moody’s data remains within Moody’s environment, and customer data stays within the customer’s own instance. Within Moody’s for Compliance, Moody’s and customer data is designed to remain governed within the controlled environment, with access mediated through Moody’s systems rather than unmanaged model interactions.



In simple terms, customers should not need to upload sensitive information into open, unmanaged spaces. They would be interacting with a controlled application where access, activity, and outcomes are designed to remain visible and traceable.



Customers can still access everything through the standard Moody’s interface and select the operating model that best fits their organization and its needs.



Looking ahead

The interface can change but accountability and judgement should remain governed. The direction Moody’s for Compliance is heading reflects this. AI interfaces, MCP-enabled connectivity, and workflows are intended to expand where work can happen. The governed workflows, the audit trail, and the decision points where a human is required are designed not to change, supporting a more controlled adoption of this flexibility.



Future updates will continue to build on this direction, with an emphasis on workflow clarity, controlled flexibility, and practical adoption of AI - including interaction surfaces, agent capabilities, and the same governed substrate underneath - to support day-to-day compliance activity.



Get in touch

To find out more about recent updates or to discuss how these changes align with your existing compliance workflows, please get in touch with our team at Moody’s or visit the Moody’s for Compliance page to explore the platform in more detail.

*Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, compliance or other professional advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for specific legal, financial, compliance, or other professional advice. For more terms and conditions pertaining to Moody’s products and services, refer to the disclaimer on Moody’s website.