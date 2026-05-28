This quarter, Moody's for Compliance has continued to evolve around a simple idea: compliance teams don't all work the same way, and the platform shouldn’t require them to.
Most organizations access Moody's data and workflows through the standard platform interface. That remains central to what we offer. However, a growing number of professionals are beginning to explore how their approved AI interfaces, including Large Language Model (LLM) interfaces like Claude, Copilot, and ChatGPT for Enterprise, or internally built tools, could sit alongside their existing processes. Wherever your team works, Moody's for Compliance is designed to work there too.
What stays constant across the ecosystem?
Repeatable workflows, controlled data access, documented audit logging and consistent risk oversight stay constant. Connectivity alone isn't enough for compliance decisions. Building trust requires context, transparency, and auditability built into the workflow.
This update focuses on how the platform is being developed to support more flexible ways of working across these different interaction models, while preserving the core principles customers value.
Adapting to different stages of AI adoption
Compliance teams are not all adopting AI in the same way or at the same pace. Some are beginning to explore how AI-driven tools might support existing workflows. Others are further along, already running internal agents or using approved AI interfaces as part of day-to-day operations. Moody’s for Compliance is designed to support this range of scenarios without necessarily requiring customers to redesign their operating model.
Meeting teams where they work
Traditionally, teams have accessed the Moody’s platform through a single interface, using Moody’s data and workflows in one place. The platform is evolving to support customers to extend elements of those same workflows into the tools and agents their compliance teams already use, including approved AI interfaces, internal platforms, and agents built in-house while keeping both Moody’s data and customer data within a controlled environment.
The intent is to empower organizations to adopt new ways of working incrementally, aligning technology choices with internal and external governance, risk, and compliance expectations rather than forcing change.
In practice, customers can choose how they interact with Moody’s solutions for compliance. Some may work entirely within the familiar Moody’s interface. Others may engage through approved AI tools that connect back to Moody’s workflows, or through internal platforms where they have built their own user experiences. The underlying compliance processes are designed to be applied consistently across all approaches.
What’s changing behind the scenes?
Rather than acting solely as a source of compliance data, Moody’s for Compliance is designed to bring together the user interface, decision workflows, screening and profiling logic, risk assessment processes, and reporting tools within a managed application layer hosted by Moody’s. Instead of users pulling data out and stitching insights together elsewhere, the platform is being developed to support a broad set of compliance tasks, or any combination of them, within a governed environment.
Moody’s for Compliance is the whole governed system: structured workflows that automate repeatable tasks, AI embedded where it adds intelligence to support analysis and prioritization, and domain-specific AI agents such as those for due diligence and screening, with decisions remaining within governed workflows. Each layer sits inside a harness - controls, data, tools, evaluations, and business logic that govern how the underlying LLMs behave and support more consistent outputs. All of it sits on the same foundation regardless of which part the customer engages with.
From request to answer
For example, a senior compliance officer who suspects that sanctions exposure is buried in an ownership chain could simply ask: "Display the ownership graph for this entity." Instead of navigating multiple screens and exporting data, the system could return a structured view with controlling shareholders, beneficial owners, and sanctions flagged at the relevant node.
A manager preparing for a morning review could request: "Show me open tasks sorted by oldest first," and could see work grouped by age, with a path to drill into a specific analyst's queue where the next step needs a person.
Or a compliance officer who receives a new counterparty name could ask from within their own environment: "Is this entity already in our portfolio?" The answer could combine two sources: customer portfolio data, which stays within the customer instance, and Moody’s risk intelligence, which is called through the governed protocol. The officer could receive a match card with status and a shortcut to the latest risk summary, or a clear signal to start onboarding if no match is found.
How this works across interfaces
Even when the question is asked through an AI interface the organization already uses like Claude, Copilot, ChatGPT Enterprise, or an internal tool, the underlying work is designed to be handled within Moody’s environment. Through protocols such as the Model Context Protocol (MCP), which lets AI systems call governed data and tools, the interface can pass the request into Moody’s for Compliance, where the same governed workflows would run as they would in the standard Moody’s platform. The response would return to the user, already filtered, structured, and aligned to their organization’s existing compliance processes.
The same protocol also carries Moody’s interface elements into the AI environment. When the request is for the ownership graph or the task queue, the response renders that as that artifact inside the chat conversation rather than just a description of it. The analyst sees the same view they would see in the Moody’s platform, and the audit trail is designed to record the same artifact whether the work happened in Moody’s platform directly or through an AI chat interface.
In addition to being interface-agnostic, the design is also intended to be model-agnostic. MCP is not a vendor-specific connector, so the interface layer can evolve as the AI ecosystem evolves without changing the governed workflows underneath.
Keeping data contained
A central design principle throughout this work is containment. Moody’s data remains within Moody’s environment, and customer data stays within the customer’s own instance. Within Moody’s for Compliance, Moody’s and customer data is designed to remain governed within the controlled environment, with access mediated through Moody’s systems rather than unmanaged model interactions.
In simple terms, customers should not need to upload sensitive information into open, unmanaged spaces. They would be interacting with a controlled application where access, activity, and outcomes are designed to remain visible and traceable.
Customers can still access everything through the standard Moody’s interface and select the operating model that best fits their organization and its needs.
Looking ahead
The interface can change but accountability and judgement should remain governed. The direction Moody’s for Compliance is heading reflects this. AI interfaces, MCP-enabled connectivity, and workflows are intended to expand where work can happen. The governed workflows, the audit trail, and the decision points where a human is required are designed not to change, supporting a more controlled adoption of this flexibility.
Future updates will continue to build on this direction, with an emphasis on workflow clarity, controlled flexibility, and practical adoption of AI - including interaction surfaces, agent capabilities, and the same governed substrate underneath - to support day-to-day compliance activity.
Get in touch
To find out more about recent updates or to discuss how these changes align with your existing compliance workflows, please get in touch with our team at Moody’s or visit the Moody’s for Compliance page to explore the platform in more detail.
*Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, compliance or other professional advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for specific legal, financial, compliance, or other professional advice. For more terms and conditions pertaining to Moody’s products and services, refer to the disclaimer on Moody’s website.