Regulatory demands, financial crime risks, and third‑party relationships continue to expand—often faster than internal systems can adapt. A connected, data-driven, risk‑based approach helps organizations understand and operationalize change across their compliance processes.
As organizations manage compliance across KYC, AML, sanctions, and third‑party risk, complexity can build at any stage of the business relationship. Moody’s compliance solutions help teams build risk workflows around their policies, embed powerful data and analytics into day‑to‑day processes, and connect insight across systems. Support a clearer view of who you are dealing with, where risk may sit, and how it changes over time.
Understand who you’re doing business with.
Gain a clearer understanding of who you are doing business with by combining global entity data, registry-based verification, and ownership insight within structured onboarding workflows.
Uncover the risks of doing business.
Move from point-in-time checks to a continuously refreshed view of risk with dynamic, unified risk insight.
Address these risks holistically.
Connect teams, tools, and decisions by integrating data, risk insights, and compliance activities with automated workflows and reporting. Turn disparate tasks into clear risk intelligence.
WTW sought to overhaul its KYC and sanctions processes to reduce manual effort and adapt to its changing business requirements. By implementing Moody’s solutions, WTW has introduced greater automation and adopted a risk-based approach, resulting in more efficiency.
As a regulated financial services provider entering the market, Penguin Securities needed to modernize its KYC and onboarding processes to support digital growth while meeting evolving regulatory requirements. The firm successfully leveraged Moody’s solutions to automate manual compliance tasks, improve efficiency, and implement a scalable, risk‑based approach to customer onboarding.
A leading global bank needed an entity verification and maintenance solution to better support its investment and commercial banking divisions. The team went from struggling with data quality issues, inefficient manual effort, and costly data maintenance to saving millions with streamlining the solution and automation.
The Infinite Game is a Moody’s short documentary series that explores the complex world of financial crime, its hidden costs, and the measures taken to thwart it.
European Union (EU) rules on forced labor are tightening, with a new product ban and mandatory due diligence regime that looks set to transform expectations on how companies manage human rights-related risks in their supply chains.
The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), part of the US Department of Commerce, plays a key role in safeguarding national security and foreign policy interests through export controls. A central tool in this effort is the Entity List, which restricts certain foreign individuals, organizations, and government agencies from accessing US-origin goods, software, and technology.
Andrei Quinn-Barabanov shares practical ways to tackle three of the largest causes of cyber supply chain incidents that can negatively impact your company’s operations and performance.
With criminals using new technology and digital methods to launder cash, we explore these tactics, and the actions and regulations used to support AML and CTF efforts.
It is time to take stock of the world of UBO definitions, disclosures, and data—and consider its role in the fight against financial crime and money laundering.
On February 27, 2025, Chartis Research published its second Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC50) ranking and report. The FCC50 report evaluated nearly 300 vendors across core financial crime disciplines and identified 50 leaders in financial crime and compliance.
2024 has seen a lot of focus on one of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s consultation processes in relation to proposed revisions of its Recommendation 16, commonly known as the "Travel Rule."
Know Your Business or KYB due diligence is essential when onboarding and monitoring corporate customers and suppliers as part of compliance and risk management.
Shell companies with no significant assets or business operations can be used for both legitimate and illegitimate purposes. Although shell companies are not illegal, financial criminals typically make use of them to disguise ultimate beneficial ownership.
Politically Exposed Persons or PEPs can be tied to various areas of financial risk—such as fraud, corruption, money laundering—making it important to understand if someone is a PEP before they are onboarded to your customer or supplier network.
Choon Hong Chua, Head of Financial Crime Practice Group for APAC and the Middle East, was recently interviewed by Singapore radio station MONEY FM 89.3. In this interview, he unpacks the wider impact of the recent money laundering case making headlines in Singapore.
New research released by Moody's has highlighted low awareness around the world about Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) and the risks they can be connected to.
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