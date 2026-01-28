Moody's for compliance

Compliance that keeps pace with complexity

Regulatory demands, financial crime risks, and third‑party relationships continue to expand—often faster than internal systems can adapt. A connected, data-driven, risk‑based approach helps organizations understand and operationalize change across their compliance processes.

Key use cases & capabilities

01 Onboarding and due diligence

Onboarding and due diligence

Understand who you’re doing business with.

Gain a clearer understanding of who you are doing business with by combining global entity data, registry-based verification, and ownership insight within structured onboarding workflows.

  • Comprehensive entity database – Access coverage on millions of entities and nearly two billion ownership links for an extensive view of entity ownership and control.
  • Registry-based verification – Directly access official registry filings, certificates of incorporation, and official documents from 200+ countries and jurisdictions to help verify the entities.
  • Beneficial ownership insight – Trace corporate hierarchies to support UBO discovery and to help identify ownership or control across multiple layers or complex structures.
  • Configurable onboarding workflows – Leverage structured workflows based on risk policies to guide analysts through data collection, verification processes, and approvals with audit logs.
02 Screening and monitoring

Screening and monitoring

Uncover the risks of doing business.

Move from point-in-time checks to a continuously refreshed view of risk with dynamic, unified risk insight.

  • Extensive and unified view of risk – Screen against risk profiles that span sanctions and watchlists, PEPs, adverse media, financial crime, and other risks, including credit, cyber, sustainability, forced labor, shell companies, and more.
  • Sanctions and ownership detection – Identify direct matches on sanctions lists and detect entities indirectly owned or controlled by sanctioned parties through ownership thresholds such as the OFAC 50% rule.
  • Risk scoring and prioritization – Configurable, integrated risk scoring models weigh factors such as country risk, sector, adverse media, and more against defined thresholds to prioritize analyst review.
  • Continuous, event-driven monitoring – Continuously monitor entities and trigger automated rescreening as risk-relevant events occur, such as sanctions updates, data breaches, or negative news.
03 Workflow orchestration

Workflow orchestration

Address these risks holistically.

Connect teams, tools, and decisions by integrating data, risk insights, and compliance activities with automated workflows and reporting. Turn disparate tasks into clear risk intelligence.

  • Integrated platform – Bring entity verification, screening, monitoring, case management, and reporting into one platform to support a unified view of risk.
  • Agentic AI and automation – Apply built-in AI agents to reduce repetitive tasks, such as screening and due diligence report generation. Automate manual workloads while keeping humans in the loop.
  • Flexible delivery and connectivity – Embed Moody’s data and analytics into core systems via flexible APIs and strategic partners to support near real-time checks and decisioning.
  • Reporting and analytics – Use dashboards to track program and portfolio metrics such as alert resolution, risk distribution, and onboarding time, and expand views into cases and audit trails.

Why Moody's?

Robust data at the core of compliance

Moody’s brings together global entity data, registry information, ownership structures, and risk-related context to support a consistent view of business relationships across customers, counterparties, and third parties.

This data foundation underpins risk-based compliance activities across onboarding, screening, and ongoing monitoring.

Risk intelligence that connects context, not just checks

Moody's for Compliance applies risk intelligence across multiple indicators, including sanctions, adverse media, ownership, and other risk signals, helping teams move beyond point-in-time checks toward a more contextual view of risk over time. 

Integrated workflows designed for growth

Moody's for Compliance integrates data, risk insights, and compliance activities within configurable workflows, reporting, and delivery options.

These activities support coordination across teams, systems, and processes as compliance programs evolve and expand. 

Case studies

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compliance
case study
Moody's
WTW leverages Moody’s solutions and gains efficiencies in its sanctions compliance processes

WTW sought to overhaul its KYC and sanctions processes to reduce manual effort and adapt to its changing business requirements. By implementing Moody’s solutions, WTW has introduced greater automation and adopted a risk-based approach, resulting in more efficiency.

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compliance
case study
Moody's
Penguin Securities implements Moody’s solution, reducing onboarding by 70-80%

As a regulated financial services provider entering the market, Penguin Securities needed to modernize its KYC and onboarding processes to support digital growth while meeting evolving regulatory requirements. The firm successfully leveraged Moody’s solutions to automate manual compliance tasks, improve efficiency, and implement a scalable, risk‑based approach to customer onboarding.

Read more
compliance
case study
Moody's
A global bank modernizes its entity verification process and saves millions

A leading global bank needed an entity verification and maintenance solution to better support its investment and commercial banking divisions. The team went from struggling with data quality issues, inefficient manual effort, and costly data maintenance to saving millions with streamlining the solution and automation.

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Moody's for Compliance

News and views

BIS
blog

Jan 28, 2026

 Moody's
EU Forced Labor regulations — what’s changing and why it matters

European Union (EU) rules on forced labor are tightening, with a new product ban and mandatory due diligence regime that looks set to transform expectations on how companies manage human rights-related risks in their supply chains.

Read more
BIS
blog

Oct 09, 2025

 Moody's
BIS 50% Rule – what is it and what has changed?

The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), part of the US Department of Commerce, plays a key role in safeguarding national security and foreign policy interests through export controls. A central tool in this effort is the Entity List, which restricts certain foreign individuals, organizations, and government agencies from accessing US-origin goods, software, and technology.

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BIS
blog

Sep 25, 2025

 Moody's
How to limit cyber risks in your supply chains

Andrei Quinn-Barabanov shares practical ways to tackle three of the largest causes of cyber supply chain incidents that can negatively impact your company’s operations and performance.

Read more
article

Jul 22, 2025

 Moody's
Money laundering 101: How criminals launder money

With criminals using new technology and digital methods to launder cash, we explore these tactics, and the actions and regulations used to support AML and CTF efforts.

  • Compliance & TPRM
Read more
woman looking at laptop in modern office
article

May 28, 2025

 Moody's
UBOs (Ultimate Beneficial Ownership) and the fight against money laundering

It is time to take stock of the world of UBO definitions, disclosures, and data—and consider its role in the fight against financial crime and money laundering.

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mastering growth
article

Mar 03, 2025

 Moody's
Moody’s wins five categories in Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance50, 2025

On February 27, 2025, Chartis Research published its second Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC50) ranking and report. The FCC50 report evaluated nearly 300 vendors across core financial crime disciplines and identified 50 leaders in financial crime and compliance.

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Close up of office buildings
article

Nov 26, 2024

 Moody's
FATF Recommendation 16: four possible implications and data considerations on the revision

2024 has seen a lot of focus on one of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s consultation processes in relation to proposed revisions of its Recommendation 16, commonly known as the "Travel Rule."

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article

Sep 19, 2024

 Moody's
KYB and why it’s important for corporate onboarding

Know Your Business or KYB due diligence is essential when onboarding and monitoring corporate customers and suppliers as part of compliance and risk management. 

  • Compliance & TPRM
Read more
article

Oct 04, 2023

 Moody's
The complexities of a shell company operation

Shell companies with no significant assets or business operations can be used for both legitimate and illegitimate purposes. Although shell companies are not illegal, financial criminals typically make use of them to disguise ultimate beneficial ownership.

  • Compliance & TPRM
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article

Oct 03, 2023

 Moody's
PEPs screening using integrated risk assessment

Politically Exposed Persons or PEPs can be tied to various areas of financial risk—such as fraud, corruption, money laundering—making it important to understand if someone is a PEP before they are onboarded to your customer or supplier network.

  • Compliance & TPRM
Read more
article

Sep 11, 2023

 Moody's
Media interview: The impact of money laundering for the wider economy

Choon Hong Chua, Head of Financial Crime Practice Group for APAC and the Middle East, was recently interviewed by Singapore radio station MONEY FM 89.3. In this interview, he unpacks the wider impact of the recent money laundering case making headlines in Singapore.

  • Compliance & TPRM
Read more
article
Moody's
Moody’s research reveals low public understanding of Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs)

New research released by Moody's has highlighted low awareness around the world about Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) and the risks they can be connected to.

  • Compliance & TPRM
Read more
Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance50
Most Innovative Sanctions and PEPs Data Solution
Category winner for perpetual KYC
Category winner for shell company detection
RiskTech100 2024
Leader for Financial Crime Data
Category leader for KYC data solutions
Category leader for KYC solutions
Category leader for CLM solutions for wealth management
Category Leader for FRAML Solutions
Best AI-based solution for fraud prevention
Featured on the AIFinTech100 list
Risk Technology Awards 2023: Anti-Fraud Product of the Year

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