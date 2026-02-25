Where AI helps power operational risk and compliance decisions

Many organizations are looking for new ways to make complex compliance processes easier to navigate for different stakeholders. That focus is driving ongoing digital transformation efforts that may help support compliance outcomes and create efficiencies across risk‑related activities.

The foundational role of data

The role of data in these transformation journeys is becoming sharper. Decisions increasingly depend on timely, well‑governed data, and as organizations move towards using AI within risk and compliance workflows, that underlying data becomes an essential starting point rather than a downstream input. According to Moody’s From reactive to proactive study, more than half (53%) of risk and compliance professionals are now using or piloting AI, reflecting a clear shift toward more data‑driven, proactive approaches.

Building on this data foundation, AI can support risk management and compliance activities most effectively when it is embedded directly into a workflow, rather than being used through open‑ended prompts.





Chat to configure and execute: Prompt-to-process

Maxsight™ is Moody’s unified risk platform that brings together governed data, analytical models, and configurable workflows to support operational risk and compliance decisions across organizations. This shift from interaction to AI embedded for execution underpins the next generation of system configuration in Maxsight™.

Instead of asking AI how to perform individual tasks or produce one‑off outputs, customers use chat to describe the outcome they need, and the system then helps shape the steps required to move the work forward.

Based on that objective, the system can configure workflows, adapt relevant risk models, apply controls, and activate appropriate domain specialists and intelligent automation of digital colleagues. The system draws on available, governed data and tools to assemble the workflow components that will help execute the task at hand and deliver the desired outcome.

As an example, consider a compliance officer setting up monitoring for a new supplier. Rather than manually assembling screening rules, risk thresholds, and reporting schedules, they describe their process requirements. The system configures the workflow, assigns the relevant AI agents, provides opportunities to interrogate and make sense of entity screening, and establishes required governance controls, all with human oversight throughout.





How Maxsight™ agents operate

For this to work, the Maxsight™ AI agents need to operate with full context. That includes things like domain knowledge, the governed data sources, analytical tools, memory of prior decisions, permission rights, controls, and guardrails. These components are commonly referred to as “skills”.

Agents leverage the skills, incrementally learn, and improve through governed interaction. Workflows and risk models are reconfigured as processes evolve, adapting while preserving a history trail.





Due diligence agent supports analysts with structured processes

Last year, we introduced the screening agent to accelerate entity and individual screening for processes such as KYC/customer onboarding and sanctions screening with explainable match reasoning. The new due diligence agent extends this foundation, operating as a digital research analyst colleague with domain specialism that takes on work that has traditionally been fragmented, manual, and slow. Tasks that typically require days of coordination and repetitive analysis can be structured and accelerated using the due diligence agent.

The agent is developed with input from industry, domain, and subject‑matter specialists. Its steps follow patterns used in human analyst workflows, which are reviewed and refined over time. The outputs are checked to reflect how experienced analysts might typically assess risk and apply judgment. A curated workflow orchestrates governed data through LLM‑optimized tools, and structured reasoning steps to support a robust due diligence review.



An integrated view of risk to support key use cases

Leveraging Moody’s deep data estate, curated external sources, and live commercial registry data, the due diligence agent synthesizes a comprehensive, entity-centric view of risk. Building on this verified entity foundation, the agent provides an integrated view of risk by unifying multiple data sets:

firmographics and company profiles,

ownership and governance structures,

PEP exposure and state links,

jurisdiction and industry risk,

financial health,

sustainability dimensions,

cybersecurity posture,

legal history,

sanctions and compliance findings,

regulatory concerns,

adverse media,

and key third-party relationships.

It also incorporates insights derived from Moody’s proprietary analytical models, including, for example, Moody’s shell company indicators and credit risk models.

The agent’s output is a risk-aware due diligence assessment that can be produced for different companies, supporting a wide range of use cases, including onboarding, supplier due diligence, enhanced due diligence, third-party risk assessment, and ongoing monitoring. Together with our screening agent, it is helping to shape unified risk assessment workflows.

As users interact with the platform and its agents and define the experience they want, feedback becomes a shared intelligence flywheel. Each interaction strengthens shared context across the ecosystem. This is where AI learns and evolves.





What comes next?

Moody’s prompt-to-process capability will continue to mature, with agents learning from customer interactions, and continuously reconfiguring workflows and risk models to help users navigate complexity and optimize outcomes. The focus shifts from automating individual steps to orchestrating decision workflows grounded in governed data and real-world usage.

Across the Maxsight™ platform, this means deeper integration of entity data, due diligence, screening, monitoring, reporting, and configuration into unified, intelligence-driven risk workflows.

Our agent capabilities will also continue to evolve to support users in making more nuanced, risk-based decisions, while preserving transparency for customers who need to maintain compliance and regulatory control.

Risk-relevant data is no longer consumed passively. It can be used actively to shape, test, and refine through feedback, becoming the foundation for businesses to make more confident decisions. Teams gain direct control to tune thresholds, workflows, and decision logic dynamically, without sacrificing governance.



Get in touch

To find out how Maxsight™ can support more connected, data-driven decision workflows across your organization, contact our team for more information or to discuss next steps. We would love to hear from you.