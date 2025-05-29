FEATUREd
Explore our insights on developments shaping credit quality for debt issuers across emerging markets: US policy shifts and geopolitical realignments; increased differentiation in economic growth, financial conditions and currency volatility; domestic policies; commodity prices; debt levels, liquidity and defaults; social and environmental risks; and more. If it affects credit and emerging economies – from Asia-Pacific to Latin America to Central and Eastern Europe, Africa and the Middle East – we are on it.
Emerging markets are exposed to shifting US policies and their potential to reshape trade, global capital flows and geopolitics. Join us as we take a big picture look at emerging markets globally, then shine a spotlight on India’s growth and resilience.
Rated banks’ latest financial results show that they have robust capital buffers on the back of sustained improvements in profitability. They also maintain ample loan-loss provisions.
Competition is intense in India’s auto market, where a growing working population with rising incomes will drive strong sales growth.
The expansion of solar power generation in the northern and western regions of India and the intermittent nature of the energy source will drive the need for greater transmission connectivity.
Rising housing needs and infrastructure spending will boost demand growth, while regional disparities in India will drive sector consolidation as larger firms acquire smaller, less profitable players.
A large economy, minimal reliance on goods trade, and government efforts to boost consumption, manufacturing and infrastructure all position India well in the current global economic environment.
Even as agreements surface, the effects of trade uncertainty on consumer, business and financial activity will affect most emerging market entities, particularly those that rely on exports. Available in: Portugués, Español, 中文
Browse our banking outlooks and learn why our outlooks changed for three of the six biggest banking systems in Latin America.
Panama’s Banking System stable outlook reflects supportive economic activity delivering business opportunities.
Paraguay’s Banking System outlook turns stable as steady economic conditions underpin banks' fundamentals.
Moderate growth, steady earnings, and loan quality in Uruguay support stable Banking System outlook.
Central America robust economies and solid fundamentals drive stable outlook, offsetting loan quality risks.
Our outlook for the banking sector in Argentina has changed to positive from negative. A sharp shift in policies is leading to a reduction of macroeconomic imbalances.
Brazil's banking system outlook remains stable for the next 12 to 18 months as banks will remain cautious amid a moderation in economic activity in 2025 and global volatility risk.
Our outlook for Chile's banking system remains stable on steady financial fundamentals amid moderate economic growth that has been still challenging credit dynamics.
Our outlook for Colombia's banking system remains negative as operating conditions continues to strain on recovery in profitability and asset risk.
Our outlook for Mexico's banking system has changed to negative from positive reflecting a weakened economic activity anticipated for 2025, tariff tensions, despite banks' fundamentals.
Peru’s banking system outlook has changed to positive from stable as business volumes will benefit from high and stable real GDP growth and an easing monetary cycle.
Read our latest insights on the developments shaping credit conditions and credit quality for emerging market debt issuers across the globe.
MOODY'S RATINGS | May 5, 2025
Global growth will slow in 2025 and 2026 but US will likely avoid recession
MOODY'S RATINGS | APR 25, 2025
Sovereign ratings explained: predictive, comparable and transparent
MOODY'S RATINGS | APR 17, 2025
Metals & Mining outlook moves negative on trade tensions and likely economic slowdown
Credit risks are evolving in China with US tariffs, geopolitical realignments and supply-chain reconfigurations – in addition to structural economic changes and protracted adjustments in the domestic property sector. What happens in China – the world’s second-largest economy after the US and the largest emerging economy – reverberates globally.
MOODY'S RATINGS | May 20, 2025
Chinese consumers opt for innovative, affordable brands over luxury choices
MOODY'S RATINGS | May 15, 2025
US-China tariff talks reduce drag on global growth but trade uncertainty persists
MOODY'S RATINGS | May 15, 2025
Hong Kong property companies' earnings to weaken on lower office rentals; leverage to improve on reduced capex
The region’s credit landscape is diverse and includes some of the fastest-growing emerging economies globally including India, Vietnam and the Philippines.
MOODY'S RATINGS | APR 17, 2025
US tariffs and foreign-policy shifts will reshape relationship with Asia-Pacific
MOODY'S RATINGS | APr 14, 2025
Indonesian government policy changes raise credit risks for rated entities
MOODY'S RATINGS | APR 9, 2025
Sweeping US tariffs will be credit negative for Asia-Pacific
These emerging economies vary considerably but most are grappling with still-high interest rates and inflation, limited debt-service options and environmental risks. Mexico is directly exposed to US tariffs.
MOODY'S RATINGS | May 13, 2025
Chilean banks' loan growth will stay elusive in 2025, delaying an asset metrics recovery
MOODY'S RATINGS | APR 23, 2025
Rising interest costs complicate Brazil's deficit reduction efforts
MOODY'S RATINGS | Apr 10, 2025
Revenue shortfall and inflexible government spending intensify Colombia’s fiscal stress
A range of factors affects the credit quality of debt issuers in these diverse emerging markets – from geopolitical tensions to environmental risks and from structural reform to economic specialization.
MOODY'S RATINGS | May 14, 2025
Higher global government debt makes financing investment in Africa more difficult
MOODY'S RATINGS | Mar 25, 2025
CIS banks are turning more to wholesale markets for long-term, stable funding
MOODY'S RATINGS | Jan 20, 2025
CIS sovereigns’ outlook stable on robust economic prospects, despite geopolitical risks
Islamic Finance will play an increasingly significant role in global capital markets as they continue to evolve. While the growth in demand remains concentrated around emerging economies in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, momentum is also starting to build in other regions. A keystone of the modern Islamic finance industry is sukuk, which is one of many financial products designed to adhere to the ethical and moral principles of the Islamic faith, as enshrined in Shariah law.
MOODY'S RATINGS | Mar 04, 2025
Sovereign sukuk issuance will decline in 2025 from exceptional highs of 2024
MOODY'S RATINGS | Mar 04, 2025
Demand for Islamic finance will remain strong in 2025, but sukuk issuance will slow
MOODY'S RATINGS | Feb 19, 2025
Saudi Arabia is accelerating region’s capital market growth, with eye on private credit
