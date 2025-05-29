Moody's logo
Americas: +1-212-553-1653 Japan: +81-3-5408-4100 Asia Pacific: +852-3551-3077 EMEA: +44-20-7772-5454
Contact
BACK TO CREDIT RISK INSIGHTS

Emerging markets

Explore our insights on developments shaping credit quality for debt issuers across emerging markets: US policy shifts and geopolitical realignments; increased differentiation in economic growth, financial conditions and currency volatility; domestic policies; commodity prices; debt levels, liquidity and defaults; social and environmental risks; and more. If it affects credit and emerging economies – from Asia-Pacific to Latin America to Central and Eastern Europe, Africa and the Middle East – we are on it.

FEATUREd

Emerging markets: Spotlight on India

Emerging markets are exposed to shifting US policies and their potential to reshape trade, global capital flows and geopolitics. Join us as we take a big picture look at emerging markets globally, then shine a spotlight on India’s growth and resilience. 

Register for our 4 June India and 5 June global emerging markets events.

Latin America banking system outlooks

Browse our banking outlooks and learn why our outlooks changed for three of the six biggest banking systems in Latin America.

Market focus
01 Global

Global

Read our latest insights on the developments shaping credit conditions and credit quality for emerging market debt issuers across the globe.

MOODY'S RATINGS | May 5, 2025

Global growth will slow in 2025 and 2026 but US will likely avoid recession

Read

MOODY'S RATINGS | APR 25, 2025

Sovereign ratings explained: predictive, comparable and transparent

Read

MOODY'S RATINGS | APR 17, 2025

Metals & Mining outlook moves negative on trade tensions and likely economic slowdown

Read
02 China

China

Credit risks are evolving in China with US tariffs, geopolitical realignments and supply-chain reconfigurations – in addition to structural economic changes and protracted adjustments in the domestic property sector. What happens in China – the world’s second-largest economy after the US and the largest emerging economy – reverberates globally.

Learn more

MOODY'S RATINGS | May 20, 2025

Chinese consumers opt for innovative, affordable brands over luxury choices

Read

MOODY'S RATINGS | May 15, 2025

US-China tariff talks reduce drag on global growth but trade uncertainty persists

Read

MOODY'S RATINGS | May 15, 2025

Hong Kong property companies' earnings to weaken on lower office rentals; leverage to improve on reduced capex

Read
03 Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific

The region’s credit landscape is diverse and includes some of the fastest-growing emerging economies globally including India, Vietnam and the Philippines.

MOODY'S RATINGS | APR 17, 2025

US tariffs and foreign-policy shifts will reshape relationship with Asia-Pacific

Read

MOODY'S RATINGS | APr 14, 2025

Indonesian government policy changes raise credit risks for rated entities

Read

MOODY'S RATINGS | APR 9, 2025

Sweeping US tariffs will be credit negative for Asia-Pacific

Read
04 Latin America

Latin America

These emerging economies vary considerably but most are grappling with still-high interest rates and inflation, limited debt-service options and environmental risks. Mexico is directly exposed to US tariffs.

MOODY'S RATINGS | May 13, 2025

Chilean banks' loan growth will stay elusive in 2025, delaying an asset metrics recovery

Read

MOODY'S RATINGS | APR 23, 2025

Rising interest costs complicate Brazil's deficit reduction efforts

Read

MOODY'S RATINGS | Apr 10, 2025

Revenue shortfall and inflexible government spending intensify Colombia’s fiscal stress

Read
05 Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa

Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa

A range of factors affects the credit quality of debt issuers in these diverse emerging markets – from geopolitical tensions to environmental risks and from structural reform to economic specialization.

MOODY'S RATINGS | May 14, 2025

Higher global government debt makes financing investment in Africa more difficult

Read

MOODY'S RATINGS | Mar 25, 2025

CIS banks are turning more to wholesale markets for long-term, stable funding

Read

MOODY'S RATINGS | Jan 20, 2025

CIS sovereigns’ outlook stable on robust economic prospects, despite geopolitical risks

Read
06 Islamic finance

Islamic finance

Islamic Finance will play an increasingly significant role in global capital markets as they continue to evolve. While the growth in demand remains concentrated around emerging economies in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, momentum is also starting to build in other regions. A keystone of the modern Islamic finance industry is sukuk, which is one of many financial products designed to adhere to the ethical and moral principles of the Islamic faith, as enshrined in Shariah law.

Learn more

MOODY'S RATINGS | Mar 04, 2025

Sovereign sukuk issuance will decline in 2025 from exceptional highs of 2024

Read

MOODY'S RATINGS | Mar 04, 2025

Demand for Islamic finance will remain strong in 2025, but sukuk issuance will slow

Read

MOODY'S RATINGS | Feb 19, 2025

Saudi Arabia is accelerating region’s capital market growth, with eye on private credit

Read

Moody's events hub

Browse our curated list of events. Hosted throughout the year across multiple regions and on a wide range of topics, we explore the risks and opportunities behind the most topical market issues. Use our calendar to find webinars and in-person conferences across a variety of sectors, industries, and key risk areas 

Register for events

Discover more

page_infoFilter Clear
Results
search results go here
Load More