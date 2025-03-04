Islamic Finance will play an increasingly significant role in global capital markets as they continue to evolve. While the growth in demand remains concentrated in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, momentum is also starting to build in other regions. A keystone of modern Islamic finance industry is the Sukuk, which is one of many financial products that are designed to adhere to the ethical and moral principles of the Islamic faith, as enshrined in Shariah law.
Upcoming events
Islamic finance is set for an interesting year ahead amid rising inflation and interest rates, as well as geopolitical tensions. How Islamic banking, takaful and asset management will fare across geographies remains to be seen. In addition, can sukuk issuance weather the volatility affecting global markets?
Subscribe to the channel to be notified of upcoming events and get access to on-demand content and related research.