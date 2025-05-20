Lillian Li
VP, Senior Credit Officer
Emerging drivers, enduring risks
China is pushing the development of new growth drivers, including electric vehicles and clean energy, but it faces challenges in the road ahead.
Product and price competitiveness, a large domestic market, diverse export destinations, and significant expected demand will support China’s clean energy manufacturing.
EV sales will continue to rise over the next 3-5 years. Government regulation will push automakers to produce more while rising consumer acceptance will drive demand.
The breakthrough of DeepSeek 's low-cost open-source large language models has heightened competition and propelled adoption in China's AI industry.
China could meet its 2030 autonomous driving goals this year. The rapid progress of this technology will benefit sectors from autos to telecoms and, in the longer term, help the economy overall.
Using a top-down approach, we assess the annual investment needed in the power sector over 2024-50 to achieve China's 2060 goal to be 1.1%-1.5% of GDP.
