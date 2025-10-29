How Moody's data flagged signs of fragility in First Brands

The rapid exposure of First Brands’ true financial situation caught many off-guard, as investors attempted to sell their positions but encountered a severe collapse in prices. Loan values dropped significantly within days. Likewise, lenders faced challenges in divesting from First Brands due to their complex capital structure, previously undisclosed off-balance sheet liabilities, and further delays in communication and transparency.

Between First Brands’ PD initially crossing its trigger level in November 2024 and their bankruptcy declaration in September 2025, Moody's had tracked their PD as more than doubling to approximately 8%, providing a glaring indication of heightened risk to investors and lenders.





What happens without the right data?

Nonetheless, many investors and lenders either did not have access to the private data needed to scrutinize First Brands or lacked the analytical resources to identify potential concerns. Less than a month before the bankruptcy, First Brands’ 1 st Lien Term Loan continued to trade at around 96 cents on the dollar, and the market remained unaware of what was to come.

As a result, many investors may have had to sell at a loss, and many lenders may still be entangled with First Brands, trying to navigate their complex capital structure and perform damage control with stakeholders and the public.

Without the proper analytical tools, those exposed to First Brands would have had a difficult time estimating just how widespread this damage was. Ultimately, the bankruptcy ended up affecting $2.6B of debt across 1,100 CLO vehicles managed by more than 80 managers.





The path forward and the future of private lending

First Brands is a reminder that credit events rarely appear without warning; they simply require the right data to detect. For private lenders and CLO managers, the lesson is clear: integrating forward-looking, behavior based analytics like EDF-X into portfolio surveillance can illuminate emerging risks well before they become systemic. Moody’s provides the solutions and capabilities needed to navigate the emerging private markets, providing the capabilities and insights needed to support long-term growth and sustainability. Read our First Brands EDF-X case study.

The full First Brands Group CLO Exposure Report is available for download. This report, which details exposures across more than 1,100 CLOs, is powered by Moody’s Structured Finance Portal. To access additional reports, analytics, and portfolio tools covering over 12,000 deals globally, learn more about Moody’s Structured Finance offerings.