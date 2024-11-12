Transitioning to a new normal in a fragile and changing landscape

» Geopolitical tensions. Efforts by governments and businesses to diversify their supply chains has strengthened their resilience to US-China (A1 negative) tensions and ongoing military conflicts. But the unpredictable nature of geopolitical developments will lead to further shocks that businesses and policymakers will need to respond to, adding costs.

» Digitization and disruption. Transformational technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain will continue to attract substantial levels of investment next year. But excluding select firms, profits are still hard to come by and some companies might use up resources without meaningful benefits, at least in the near term. Other disruption comes from the rapidly growing private credit market, which is vying to become a one-stop financial shop but is less regulated and is raising concerns about transparency. Increasing union activity, changing government policies and regulatory intervention are other challenges businesses will need to deal with next year.

» Global transitions. Despite an expected shift in the direction of US climate policy, improving project economics, geopolitical competition in new technologies and the growing costs of extreme weather events will continue to drive investment into climate mitigation and adaptation next year, especially from China. But the spending needed to close the climate financing gap is huge and returns are uncertain. And companies and governments will also need to manage the growing fiscal and economic costs of ageing. Socio-political conditions in advanced economies suggests that immigration cannot be counted on to offset the effects

