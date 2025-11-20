Global leveraged finance and CLOs outlooks 2026 executive summary

Global CLOs 2026 Outlook - Low rates buttress performance amid risks from competition

Supportive financing conditions from declining interest rates will bolster collateralized loan obligation (CLO) performance over the next year. Speculative-grade defaults will decline to 3.0% in the US and 2.4% in Europe by October 2026, down from 5.3% and 3.8% in October 2025. Amid low rates, expanding leveraged buyout (LBO) activity could boost new CLO formation, alongside a continued strong refinancing pipeline if CLO liability spreads remain tight. Competition for quality assets both within private credit and with broadly syndicated lenders will intensify. This will put leverage, valuation and transparency risks increasingly in the spotlight, with a growing prevalence of looser covenants, back-leverage structures, and payment-in-kind (PIK) features. In CLO portfolios, a sharp decline in asset spreads that has been accompanied by rating factors that have fallen only modestly means that managers will be constrained by collateral quality tests that leave little room for trade-offs in the course of buying and selling assets.