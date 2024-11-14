G-20 economic growth to stabilize at lower levels with US trade, other policies key risks

» Increased trade tensions and geopolitical stresses are primary risks to the macro outlook. The inclusion of North Korean soldiers by Russia in Ukraine (Ca stable), rising tensions in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait and expanding conflicts in the Middle East contribute to a tense international backdrop. Competition between the US and China will shape policies, potentially raise global trade barriers and trigger trade or currency wars. This long-term geoeconomic fragmentation could further split the global economy into geopolitical blocs, complicating global trade and financial connectedness, further dampening global growth.

» Reductions in global policy interest rates will end in 2025. We expect core inflation will decline to near central bank targets by mid-2025, facilitating movement of policy rates toward neutral stances. Synchronized easing will help bolster economic stability but at least some of this may be countered by heightened risks to US inflation from policies proposed by the incoming administration of Donald Trump. We expect the Fed will adopt a cautious approach to policy normalization.

» Change in US administration injects greater policy induced uncertainty. The new US administration will inherit an economy with surprising strength but for forecasting purposes we assume that the net effect of policies will exert a small drag on economic activity. Other than that, we do not account for changes to fiscal, immigration or trade policies until they are implemented.