>> Fractured politics test institutions and shift focus to short-term policies. Global economic uncertainty about US policy is slowing investment and consumption. Political polarization and social unrest push governments to focus on immediate issues like unemployment and living costs. Polarization also impedes policy consensus and tests institutions and policy effectiveness.

>> Growth muted but stable as economies adapt to trade and financial changes. We forecast broadly unchanged global economic growth in 2026. Emerging economies, especially Sub-Saharan Africa, will grow the fastest. Western Europe and Asia-Pacific will grow more slowly than pre-pandemic. AI could boost productivity, mitigating low growth and population aging, but increases resource consumption and challenges regulatory frameworks.

>> Consolidation pause will keep debt high, limiting fiscal room to face shocks. Most sovereigns will keep their primary fiscal balances close to 2025 levels. Debt/GDP ratios will remain high, limiting the ability to absorb future shocks, particularly for emerging economies and a number of A-rated sovereigns. Rigid budgets in the face of higher defense and social spending pressures will further restrict fiscal consolidation and governments' capacity to cut debt.

>> Weakening debt affordability will hurt most sovereigns, in different ways. Global monetary policy is easing in 2025-26, but fiscal and institutional difficulties are pushing up long-term yields. Advanced economies' interest costs are rising, exposing sovereigns with shorter maturity profiles such as the US to potentially higher refinancing costs. Emerging economies are issuing more non-USD debt which can reduce FX risk although in some cases with higher overall debt costs. Restricted financing options and funding conditions push up frontier markets' liquidity risks, but creditor cooperation can bring relief.

>> What could change the outlook. Less policy uncertainty would boost investment and economic growth, stabilizing the outlook. Faster than expected AI-related productivity gains, bolstering economic activity, would also help sovereigns regain lost fiscal space. Lower short and long-term interest rates would provide fiscal relief, but they would need to be accompanied by policies addressing entrenched economic and fiscal difficulties.