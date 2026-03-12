As private credit begins to sway, family offices look for steady ground

Key take-aways

Higher-for-longer rates are reshaping private credit risk , exposing weaker structures earlier as floating-rate debt compresses borrower cash flows and narrows the margin for operational underperformance.

, exposing weaker structures earlier as floating-rate debt compresses borrower cash flows and narrows the margin for operational underperformance. Structural protections – especially covenants – now dominate credit outcomes , with stronger frameworks enabling early intervention while weaker ones lead to abrupt, binary deterioration, delayed recognition, and higher loss severity. The sharp rise in debt restructurings shows that risk does not only crystallise through hard credit events and capital loss.

, with stronger frameworks enabling early intervention while weaker ones lead to abrupt, binary deterioration, delayed recognition, and higher loss severity. The sharp rise in debt restructurings shows that risk does not only crystallise through hard credit events and capital loss. Private credit’s valuation opacity and limited secondary markets amplify downside asymmetry , making refinancing risk, liquidity stress, and restructuring activity more relevant than headline default rates.

, making refinancing risk, liquidity stress, and restructuring activity more relevant than headline default rates. For family offices, governance discipline matters more than yield, as downside risk is driven by structure, recovery dynamics, and manager selectivity rather than macro conditions or spread levels. Diligent asset selection and the right tools to make those decisions – such as Moody’s EDF-X – are therefore critical.

Risk in a higher-for-longer environment

The shift to a higher-for-longer rate environment has altered the transmission of credit risk within private markets. For investors, the impact has been less about the general level of credit quality and more about the recognition of the risks of weaker structures. In a predominantly floating-rate market, higher policy rates feed directly into borrower cash flows, compressing interest coverage and reducing the scope for operational underperformance to be absorbed.1

Recent analysis by the Fed highlights that non-bank credit expansions behave differently from bank-led cycles, particularly once financial conditions tighten.2 Credit growth outside the banking system is more weakly anchored to traditional intervention mechanisms and is therefore more sensitive to refinancing conditions and lender behaviour when stress emerges. In such environments, manager performance dispersion widens as structurally stronger borrowers adapt while weaker structures deteriorate more abruptly.

While default rates in private credit have remained subdued thus far, the combination of higher leverage, opaque valuation practices and delayed price discovery has increased downside asymmetry.3 Risk is no longer evenly distributed, and refinancing risk and loss severity matter more than historical default experience would suggest.4 Distressed restructuring (and related liquidity management strategies, such as PIKing) have surged (Figure 1), and should serve to put private credit investors on notice.

Higher coupons provide income, but they do not compensate for weak entry leverage or fragile cash-flow profiles when refinancing at favourable terms becomes less certain. In the current macro environment, outcomes are increasingly determined by structure rather than by the broader economic growth backdrop.1

Importantly for private credit investors, risk does not only crystallise through formal credit events and capital loss. In a less forgiving environment, pressure is increasingly absorbed through amendments and restructurings that defer cash flows, extend maturities or dilute economics, pushing expected returns further into the future and resulting in realised performance that falls short of initial expectations even where principal is ultimately preserved.

Figure 1