Private credit solutions

Empower private credit with intelligence and insight

Moody’s helps asset managers, lenders, insurers, banks, and investors turn complex, fragmented information into clear, decision‑ready intelligence for private credit markets. Our vast data coverage, advanced analytics, and AI‑powered workflows are designed to meet professionals where they are across the private credit life cycle, from origination and investment to portfolio management and reporting.

How Moody’s helps

Growing market complexity and scale demand more efficient, consistent, and data-driven solutions. The market requires standardized, privacy-conscious solutions that bring clarity, confidence, and actionable intelligence — and that’s where Moody’s delivers.

Moody’s brings together data, analytics, and AI-driven intelligence to support the private credit life cycle from deal screening to portfolio monitoring. Our solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly into your existing workflows while elevating the quality and consistency of private credit decisions.

Standardize portfolio data

Standardize and structure fragmented borrower, facility, and portfolio data for comparability, turning complexity into clarity.

Automate workflows

Help automate workflows with advanced cash flow models and credit risk tools for faster, consistent analysis to accelerate decision-making.

Private credit views

Deliver transparent, well-supported private credit views with early warning indicators for proactive risk management and improved visibility.

Enhanced auditability

Enhance governance, auditability, and benchmarking with methodology-aligned insights and standardized outputs.

01 Agentic AI credit intelligence and scorecards

Agentic AI aids in automating private credit assessments using AI-powered scorecards grounded in Moody’s Rating’s methodologies. Generate consistent, explainable credit views; accelerate underwriting; and reduce manual effort across deal teams.

02 Quantitative credit models and early warning signals

Leverage Moody’s proprietary risk models to measure probability of default, loss-given default, and expected loss across private and public exposures. Monitor portfolios with early warning signals that assist with identifying deterioration before it materializes.

03 Cash flow modeling and scenario analysis

Evaluate complex deal structures with dynamic cash flow models and scenario-based analysis. Stress-test assumptions, assess downside risk, and understand performance across economic environments.

04 Facility and fund workflows

Streamline processes for fund finance, net-asset-value (NAV) lending, asset-based finance, and multicurrency facilities. Help automate borrowing base calculations, reconciliations, and reporting while maintaining enhanced transparency and control.

05 Extensive private credit data

Access global coverage across issuers, facilities, and funds, all enriched with firmographic, financial, ownership, and market signals. Moody’s data estate delivers a 360° view of risk across private markets.

Moody's RATINGS

Looking to bring Moody’s Ratings discipline to private credit?

Moody’s Ratings applies credit methodologies to private markets, helping investors and issuers navigate risk with confidence.

Learn more about Moody's Ratings

Who we help

Moody’s supports a broad range of private credit market participants. Whether you’re originating new deals, managing complex portfolios, or meeting increasing transparency expectations, Moody’s provides the intelligence you need to act with confidence.

Private credit and direct lending asset managers

Fund finance and NAV lenders

Institutional investors and allocators

Banks and non bank lenders

Risk, credit, and portfolio management teams

Use cases and real-world impact

Earlier insight to help support stronger outcomes

Across private credit markets, Moody’s solutions help firms identify emerging risk, improve deal execution, and strengthen portfolio oversight.

Warning signs

Detecting early signs of credit deterioration ahead of market pricing

Underwriting timelines

Accelerating underwriting timelines and improving consistency

Enhancing portfolio

Enhancing portfolio transparency for investors and regulators

Supporting financing structures

Supporting complex NAV and asset-based financing structures

Insights

Private credit insights from Moody’s

Private credit’s rapid growth is altering global capital markets at an unprecedented pace, leading to more competition and new partnerships between banks, insurers and asset management companies.

For more than 100 years, Moody’s has played a critically important role in the public credit ecosystem with ratings, data, and research that are the market standard in understanding credit risk. Access analyst insights, market perspectives, and credit risk trends, helping market participants decode risks and unlock opportunities.

Explore private credit insights

Why Moody’s for private credit?

Moody’s combines decades of credit insight with cutting-edge technology to support the evolving private credit ecosystem.

Independent credit and risk expertise

Deep, global private and public company data

Widely used quantitative models and methodologies

AI-enabled workflows built for real-world complexity

A commitment to rigor, transparency, and innovation

