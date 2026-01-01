Moody’s helps asset managers, lenders, insurers, banks, and investors turn complex, fragmented information into clear, decision‑ready intelligence for private credit markets. Our vast data coverage, advanced analytics, and AI‑powered workflows are designed to meet professionals where they are across the private credit life cycle, from origination and investment to portfolio management and reporting.
Growing market complexity and scale demand more efficient, consistent, and data-driven solutions. The market requires standardized, privacy-conscious solutions that bring clarity, confidence, and actionable intelligence — and that’s where Moody’s delivers.
Moody’s brings together data, analytics, and AI-driven intelligence to support the private credit life cycle from deal screening to portfolio monitoring. Our solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly into your existing workflows while elevating the quality and consistency of private credit decisions.
Standardize and structure fragmented borrower, facility, and portfolio data for comparability, turning complexity into clarity.
Help automate workflows with advanced cash flow models and credit risk tools for faster, consistent analysis to accelerate decision-making.
Deliver transparent, well-supported private credit views with early warning indicators for proactive risk management and improved visibility.
Enhance governance, auditability, and benchmarking with methodology-aligned insights and standardized outputs.
Agentic AI aids in automating private credit assessments using AI-powered scorecards grounded in Moody’s Rating’s methodologies. Generate consistent, explainable credit views; accelerate underwriting; and reduce manual effort across deal teams.
Leverage Moody’s proprietary risk models to measure probability of default, loss-given default, and expected loss across private and public exposures. Monitor portfolios with early warning signals that assist with identifying deterioration before it materializes.
Evaluate complex deal structures with dynamic cash flow models and scenario-based analysis. Stress-test assumptions, assess downside risk, and understand performance across economic environments.
Streamline processes for fund finance, net-asset-value (NAV) lending, asset-based finance, and multicurrency facilities. Help automate borrowing base calculations, reconciliations, and reporting while maintaining enhanced transparency and control.
Access global coverage across issuers, facilities, and funds, all enriched with firmographic, financial, ownership, and market signals. Moody’s data estate delivers a 360° view of risk across private markets.
Moody’s Ratings applies credit methodologies to private markets, helping investors and issuers navigate risk with confidence.
Moody’s supports a broad range of private credit market participants. Whether you’re originating new deals, managing complex portfolios, or meeting increasing transparency expectations, Moody’s provides the intelligence you need to act with confidence.
Across private credit markets, Moody’s solutions help firms identify emerging risk, improve deal execution, and strengthen portfolio oversight.
Detecting early signs of credit deterioration ahead of market pricing
Accelerating underwriting timelines and improving consistency
Enhancing portfolio transparency for investors and regulators
Supporting complex NAV and asset-based financing structures
Private credit’s rapid growth is altering global capital markets at an unprecedented pace, leading to more competition and new partnerships between banks, insurers and asset management companies.
For more than 100 years, Moody’s has played a critically important role in the public credit ecosystem with ratings, data, and research that are the market standard in understanding credit risk. Access analyst insights, market perspectives, and credit risk trends, helping market participants decode risks and unlock opportunities.
Moody’s combines decades of credit insight with cutting-edge technology to support the evolving private credit ecosystem.
Discover how Moody’s private credit solutions can help you navigate complexity, manage risk, and unlock opportunity.