Building an efficient and automated operating model for fund finance portfolio monitoring

Standardized data, embedded controls, and portfolio transparency

A global banking organization with a sizable fund finance and asset-based lending portfolio experienced growing operational strain. As deal volumes increased and portfolios diversified across collateral types, including capital calls, NAV, middle market loans, commercial auto loans, consumer auto loans, consumer unsecured loans, CRE-backed loans and loans on equipment leases, teams struggled to convert externally produced reports into standardized, decision‑ready insights at scale and with sufficient governance.

To address these challenges, the bank partnered with Moody’s to modernize how it automated data ingested, governance, and analysis at the facility-level. This resulted in an auditable portfolio monitoring framework that delivered comprehensive surveillance across facility, asset sector, and the portfolio level, reducing operational risk, improving transparency, and supporting continued growth.

Business challenge

Like many participant lenders in the fund finance market, the bank relied heavily on reports provided by agent banks. These reports varied significantly in format, structure, and level of detail, reflecting differences across asset classes, counterparties, and jurisdictions.

Internally, portfolio monitoring teams were responsible for transforming this disparate information into standardized credit and compliance reporting through heavily manual, spreadsheet‑driven workflows. As the number of facilities increased, this approach became increasingly difficult to sustain.

Key challenges included:

Manual data standardization across hundreds of facilities

Operational and key-person risk driven by spreadsheet-based workflows

Limited auditability and traceability for internal and regulatory review

Knowledge transfer constraints as teams scaled

Fragmented internal systems resulting from legacy infrastructure and acquisitions

The objective: Control, consistency, and scale

The bank has set out to modernize its fund finance monitoring approach with clear objectives:

Establish consistent, standardized reporting across hundreds of facilities

Reduce reliance on manual Excel-based processes

Improve portfolio-level visibility across asset classes, sectors, and geographies

Strengthening auditability and compliance oversight

Allow teams to scale efficiently without increasing operational risk

The solution

The bank implemented Moody’s Fund Finance solution as a centralized, automated, rules‑driven monitoring platform designed to standardize external data without disrupting agent‑bank workflows. Incoming reports and draw requests were automatically extracted, normalized, and mapped into a client‑defined data framework, eliminating manual rekeying and reducing reliance on Excel. Facility‑specific borrowing base and compliance rules were embedded directly into the platform, providing clear pass/fail indicators, automated exception identification, and a transparent audit trail. Ongoing extraction and onboarding support from Moody’s ensured operational continuity as the portfolio evolved, while deployment within the bank’s secure environment met strict data security requirements.

The result

Improved efficiency and growth capacity : Onboarded hundreds of facilities across asset classes, significantly reduced manual data processing and spreadsheet dependence, and accelerated new team member onboarding through standardized workflows.

: Onboarded hundreds of facilities across asset classes, significantly reduced manual data processing and spreadsheet dependence, and accelerated new team member onboarding through standardized workflows. Reduced risk and stronger governance : Lowered operational risk via automated data ingestion and validation, ensured consistent application of compliance rules, and established clear data lineage to support audits and internal controls.

: Lowered operational risk via automated data ingestion and validation, ensured consistent application of compliance rules, and established clear data lineage to support audits and internal controls. Enhanced portfolio visibility: Delivered real‑time insight into exposures, concentrations, and performance, facilitated faster identification of exceptions and emerging risks, and improved benchmarking across deals and sectors.

A foundation for future growth

What began as a solution to streamline fund finance monitoring evolved into a broader data and governance framework capable of supporting additional portfolios and business lines. With standardized data, embedded controls, and a highly automated infrastructure in place, the bank is now better positioned to adapt to market growth, regulatory changes, and evolving portfolio complexity.

By partnering with Moody’s, the bank moved beyond manual, fragmented reporting toward a centralized, automated, and auditable portfolio monitoring model, turning complex external data into timely, decision‑ready insights that support confident growth at scale.