Entry pricing or credit deterioration?

The near-par cohort exhibits the largest contribution from the post-origination component and the highest degree of migration across valuation states. Approximately 15% of principal associated with near-par originated loans are currently classified within the discount bucket, with comparatively limited upward movement into premium. This asymmetry is consistent with incremental credit weakening rather than static pricing effects. In practice, loans originated near par have limited embedded cushion, so changes in borrower fundamentals, refinancing assumptions, or required returns are more readily reflected in fair-value marks. In effect, near-par exposures act as the primary conduit through which changing credit conditions are transmitted into reported valuations.

Importantly, the magnitude of post-origination adjustment remains modest relative to the entry-driven component observed in the discount bucket. This suggests that valuation changes are, at this stage, gradual rather than abrupt. Fair-value marks adjust incrementally over successive reporting periods, reflecting reassessments of expected performance and discount rates rather than discrete credit events.

Taken together, the evidence indicates that post-origination stress is most visible not in the entry discount cohort, but in the migration and dispersion of loans that entered near par. For investors, this implies that the most informative signals of changing credit conditions are likely to emerge from movements within this segment, rather than from the level of already discounted exposures.

What this means for investors

Headline below-par metrics may overstate portfolio stress when entry basis is not considered.

Approximately 75% of the average below-par mark on discount-originated loans is associated with basis established at portfolio entry rather than post-origination valuation deterioration.

Near-par assets exhibit the greatest post-origination valuation movement and the highest migration into discount territory.

Monitoring valuation migration around par may provide earlier signals of emerging stress than focusing solely on deeply discounted exposures.

Why investors may be looking at the wrong segment

The results point to a structural feature of private credit valuation: fair-value marks embed both initial pricing and subsequent reassessment of risk. Interpreting these marks therefore requires distinguishing between inherited pricing effects and post-origination re-pricing of risk.

Recorded entry basis plays a central role in shaping observed valuation outcomes. Loans may be recorded away from par due to OID, fees, or secondary execution, creating a persistent gap between cost and face value. These features create a divergence between accounting cost and contractual face value that persists over time. As a result, the level at which a loan is marked relative to par is not, in isolation, a reliable indicator of credit deterioration.

This is particularly relevant in private credit markets, where continuous price discovery is limited. Unlike broadly syndicated loans, where secondary trading provides frequent valuation signals, private credit assets are typically revalued periodically using model-based approaches. Changes in fair value therefore tend to occur through incremental adjustments to assumptions around discount rates, recovery expectations, or borrower performance, rather than through immediate market clearing prices.

The role of entry pricing also interacts with the credit cycle. In periods of strong capital inflows and competitive lending conditions, loans are more likely to be originated close to par or even at a premium. These vintages have less embedded cushion and are therefore more sensitive to subsequent changes in required returns or credit conditions. Conversely, assets originated with discounts or more conservative economics may exhibit greater stability in reported marks, not necessarily because underlying credit risk is lower, but because part of that risk is already reflected in the entry basis.

The near-par segment provides a useful reference point in this context. Because these exposures are less influenced by structural pricing effects, movements in their fair-value marks offer a clearer signal of changes in credit conditions. Stability within this cohort suggests that valuation dispersion elsewhere in the portfolio is more likely to reflect entry effects, while deterioration within it is more indicative of evolving borrower risk or shifts in market assumptions.

Taken together, these dynamics suggest that valuation behavior in private credit is best understood as a combination of static and dynamic components. Static effects arise from the pricing and structuring of loans at origination, while dynamic effects reflect the ongoing reassessment of credit risk. Separating these components avoids conflating underwriting structure with credit deterioration and provides a more accurate basis for interpreting portfolio risk.

Implications for private credit investors

The empirical results have direct implications for how investors interpret valuation signals, assess portfolio risk, and evaluate manager underwriting in private credit. The central insight is that fair-value marks are not a homogeneous indicator of credit conditions. Without adjusting for entry pricing, they risk conflating structural basis effects with genuine deterioration. For investors, this distinction is not merely analytical; it shapes how portfolios are monitored, compared, and ultimately allocated.

The primary implication is that headline below-par metrics may be an incomplete proxy for credit deterioration when viewed without reference to entry basis. This has direct consequences for allocator behavior. Strategies that originate at a discount may appear structurally weaker on a mark-to-market basis despite exhibiting stable credit performance, while near-par portfolios may understate latent risk. In practice, investors often view the proportion of assets marked below par as a shorthand for portfolio stress. The evidence here suggests that such a metric is, at best, incomplete. A meaningful share of discounted positions reflects entry economics rather than subsequent credit weakening. Interpreted naively, this can lead to an overstatement of deterioration and, by extension, a mischaracterization of portfolio resilience. A more informative approach is to distinguish between inherited discount and emergent discount, focusing on the post-origination component as the relevant signal of changing borrower conditions.

This reframing has consequences for fund relative manager assessment. Managers that originate or acquire loans at a discount may, all else equal, report a higher share of below-par assets without necessarily exhibiting weaker credit performance. Conversely, portfolios concentrated in near-par assets may appear healthier on a static basis, while in reality embedding greater sensitivity to future re-pricing. Comparing managers on the basis of current valuation levels alone therefore risks rewarding entry pricing discipline or penalizing it, depending on the lens applied, rather than capturing true differences in credit outcomes. Incorporating entry-adjusted measures allows for a cleaner comparison of underwriting quality and subsequent asset performance.

A second implication relates to where investors should focus their monitoring efforts. The results indicate that the most informative part of the portfolio is not the deeply OID tail, but the near-par at entry segment where post-origination movement is most active. These exposures are more likely to reflect incremental changes in credit quality, refinancing risk, or required returns. From a surveillance perspective, this suggests a shift away from static measures of distress towards tracking migration dynamics and valuation drift around par. Early signs of portfolio pressure are more likely to emerge through the gradual erosion of near-par positions than through further declines in already discounted assets.

This perspective also interacts with vintage risk and underwriting conditions. Loans originated in periods of tighter spreads or more aggressive structures are more likely to enter portfolios near par, leaving less embedded cushion against adverse developments. As a result, these vintages may exhibit greater post-origination sensitivity even if initial valuation levels appear benign (in public debt markets, these vintage effects are well documented). Conversely, assets originated with more conservative economics or acquired at a discount may display greater stability in reported marks, not necessarily because underlying credit risk is lower, but because part of that risk is already reflected in the entry basis. Investors evaluating vintage performance should therefore consider not only realized marks, but also the pricing context at origination.

A third implication concerns portfolio construction and diversification. The bifurcation observed in the data suggests that portfolios can contain a mix of structurally discounted exposures and near-par assets with higher re-pricing potential. These segments behave differently under changing credit conditions. Structurally discounted assets may provide a form of valuation stability, albeit with limited upside, while near-par exposures carry greater optionality but also greater sensitivity to deterioration. Understanding this composition is important for assessing how portfolios may evolve through the credit cycle, particularly in environments where refinancing risk and funding costs are shifting.

Finally, the findings have implications for how investors engage with valuation itself. BDC fair-value marks are often treated as point-in-time estimates of asset quality, yet the analysis highlights that they embed both historical and forward-looking information. The entry component reflects underwriting and acquisition conditions, while the post-origination component captures subsequent reassessment of risk. Interpreting these marks requires separating these layers. Investors who fail to do so risk drawing conclusions about credit conditions that are driven as much by past pricing decisions as by current borrower performance.

Taken together, the results argue for a more nuanced framework for analyzing private credit portfolios. Rather than relying on headline valuation metrics, investors should focus on the drivers of those valuations: how assets entered the portfolio, how they have moved since, and where within the distribution that movement is concentrated. In a market where transparency is limited and secondary pricing is sparse, such analysis provides a more robust basis for assessing portfolio health, underwriting discipline, and the evolution of credit risk over time.

Limitations of the approach

The approach adopted in this paper focuses on valuation behavior rather than borrower-level credit performance. As a result, several limitations should be acknowledged when interpreting the results.

First, the analysis relies on fair values reported by BDCs in regulatory filings. While these valuations are subject to internal governance processes and board oversight, they remain manager estimates rather than observable market prices1. As a result, reported fair values incorporate managerial judgment and may adjust gradually rather than reflecting immediate market repricing.

Second, the analysis is cross-sectional in nature and is based on the most recent available disclosures for each BDC. The entry-adjusted valuation framework therefore does not capture the full dynamics of valuation changes through time, nor does it directly measure the speed at which portfolio marks adjust in response to changing credit conditions.

Third, the dataset is intentionally restricted to a limited set of variables that are consistently available across BDC filings. While this constraint allows for transparent and replicable analysis, it also means that borrower-level fundamentals, capital structure details, and contractual features of individual loans are not incorporated into the analysis.

Finally, the decomposition used in this paper is not intended to infer realized losses or predict default outcomes. Principal-weighted aggregation may overweight larger, more stable exposures, potentially understating volatility in smaller or more opportunistic positions. Instead, it provides a descriptive framework for understanding how current valuation marks relate to entry pricing across BDC portfolios. As such, valuation movements should be interpreted as indicative signals of changing portfolio conditions rather than definitive measures of borrower-level credit performance.

Conclusion

This paper addresses a fundamental but often overlooked question: what do below-par marks in private credit portfolios actually represent? Using loan-level disclosures from BDCs, the analysis shows that valuation outcomes are not driven by a single, credit-sensitive process. A significant portion of discounted positions appears associated with basis established at portfolio entry rather than deterioration emerging after origination, while observable re-pricing is more concentrated among loans that entered portfolios close to par.

This distinction matters for how portfolio health is assessed. Headline measures of assets marked below par risk overstating the extent of credit weakening if they do not account for the basis at which investments were originated or acquired. Conversely, the near-par segment, often perceived as benign, appears to contain more of the incremental information about changing borrower conditions and emerging stress.

The evidence points to a more nuanced interpretation of fair-value marks. Rather than treating them as a uniform signal, they should be understood as a combination of inherited pricing structure and subsequent credit evolution. For investors, this implies a shift in focus: away from static valuation levels and towards the dynamics of how and where valuations are moving.

More broadly, the findings highlight the importance of context in private credit analysis. In a market where transparency is limited and pricing is not continuously discovered, decomposing valuation outcomes provides a clearer and more decision-relevant lens on underwriting discipline, portfolio construction, and the evolution of credit risk.

1Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) ASC 820 defines fair value as an estimate based on market participant assumptions, often requiring judgement where observable prices are unavailable.