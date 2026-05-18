Lend, extend, and then...

Depending on how you count them, that gap translates into a proxy default rate for private credit (direct lending) that ranges from 1.6% (without distressed exchanges) to 4.7% (including them). The difference is not academic. It reflects a real question about how much stress has actually been resolved versus how much has simply been deferred.

That question prompted me to look at the historical record.

What happens after a distressed restructuring?

Using Moody's Default & Recovery database, I examined the outcomes for the 1,173 unique borrowers that experienced a distressed exchange event (distressed exchanges, impairments, non-default credit events, forced changes of terms, or indenture modifications) from 1979 to 2026 and tracked what happened to them afterward.

A few things stand out.

First, the good news: liquidity management strategies work most of the time. Roughly two-thirds of borrowers that experience a distressed exchange do not go on to suffer a hard default or repeat credit event within a decade. When a restructuring holds, it tends to hold for good.

Second, the BUT: about one in four distressed exchanges ultimately ends in hard default (missed payment, bankruptcy, etc.), and more than one in three ends in either a hard default or another distressed credit event. These are not trivial odds for a market in which distressed exchanges now account for the majority of all credit events.

Third — and perhaps most important for where we sit today — the hazard is heavily front-loaded. More than 70% of eventual hard defaults following a distressed exchange occur within the first two years. The curve begins to flatten after year three, adding fewer than half a percentage point per year from year five onward. The implication: the borrowers that restructured in 2023 and 2024 are entering their most vulnerable window right now.