Private Credit: Volatility intensifies focus on liquidity and transparency

Executive summary
Long defined by low volatility and enhanced returns, private credit is entering a more complex phase as geopolitical uncertainty, macroeconomic pressure and market volatility rise. While growth remains durable, risk dispersion is increasing, placing greater emphasis on liquidity management, transparency and governance across the private credit ecosystem.
Key takeaways
- Private credit resets as volatility tests market resilience. Recent redemption activity in semiliquid funds highlights that liquidity risk is becoming more visible as volatility rises. Even so, private credit growth remains intact, supported by sustained financing demand across data centers, energy transition, defense and asset-based finance. Market conditions are shifting from a low-volatility backdrop to one where risk management and structure matter more.
- Direct lending faces mounting credit and refinancing challenges. Within our credit estimate universe, borrower credit quality has weakened while the use of payment-in-kind (PIK) features remains elevated. Across the broader market, refinancing risk continues to build, compounded by business model disruption linked to artificial intelligence and tightening credit conditions. These dynamics point to greater performance dispersion across lenders and vintages.
- Rising insurer allocations heighten governance and liquidity priorities. As private credit becomes a larger and more permanent component of insurance portfolios, scrutiny of asset-liability alignment is increasing. Insurers are likely to face tighter oversight, greater transparency requirements and more explicit capital and liquidity planning to ensure private credit exposures remain consistent with long-dated liabilities.
- Fund finance evolves as risk rises and diversification accelerates. With credit conditions tightening and exits delayed, fund finance is playing a larger role in sustaining investment activity and reallocating risk. Innovations such as rated note feeders and other structured fund finance solutions are expanding across asset classes and adopting more securitization-like features, supporting investor diversification while facilitating balance sheet management for banks and asset managers.
- Growth, retail expansion and regulation drive transparency demands. Rising volatility, growing retail participation and greater regulatory focus are accelerating demand for improved valuation discipline, liquidity management and disclosure in private credit. Managers may face increasing pressure to enhance transparency as policymakers, banks and global regulators intensify oversight across the private credit ecosystem.
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Better understand how growing risks are fueling transparency across private credit, and what this shift may mean for credit risk. Visit Private Credit Insights for recently published content.