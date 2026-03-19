Southern Europe Credit Review & Outlook: Converging risk, diverging resilience

At a headline level, Italian real estate firms operate with significantly thinner equity buffers. Total liabilities relative to shareholders’ equity are materially higher in Italy than in Spain, indicating a structurally more levered capital base. While leverage is an inherent feature of property-intensive business models, its credit implications depend critically on how liabilities are funded and how much flexibility firms retain to absorb refinancing shocks.

In this respect, the contrast between Italy and Spain is stark. Italian firms rely far more heavily on short-term funding, as captured by the share of current liabilities in total liabilities. Short-term funding intensity in Italy is substantially higher than in Spain, signalling a structural dependence on frequent refinancing. In a higher-for-longer rate environment, this funding profile mechanically increases sensitivity to changes in financing conditions, even in the absence of earnings deterioration or asset-level stress. Refinancing risk therefore becomes a primary transmission channel through which monetary tightening and market volatility translate into higher default risk.

Liquidity metrics reinforce this interpretation. Spanish real estate firms maintain substantial cash and short-term investment buffers relative to near-term funding needs, providing meaningful insulation against refinancing risk and valuation volatility. By contrast, Italian firms’ liquidity coverage of short-term obligations is extremely limited. With cash buffers covering only a small fraction of near-term liabilities, Italian firms have little margin to absorb funding shocks, leaving them structurally exposed to changes in credit conditions and investor risk appetite.

These balance-sheet characteristics are directly reflected in observed PD levels. Italian real estate firms screen with significantly higher baseline probabilities of default than Spanish peers, and this differential persists even as macro-financial conditions stabilise. The persistence of the gap suggests that it is not driven by temporary stress or sector-specific shocks, but by funding structures that systematically amplify exposure to refinancing and liquidity risk. In effect, Italian firms sit structurally closer to the default boundary, while Spanish firms retain greater distance even when market volatility rises.

Importantly, this pattern does not imply that Italian real estate firms are uniformly distressed, nor that Spanish firms are less prone to adverse shocks. Rather, it highlights a difference in baseline resilience. Spanish firms remain exposed to valuation swings and equity-market volatility, but strong liquidity buffers and limited short-term funding dependence prevent these fluctuations from translating into persistently elevated default risk. Italian firms, by contrast, face a structural amplification mechanism whereby funding composition and weak liquidity coverage cause changes in market conditions to have a disproportionate effect on PDs.

From an investor and lender perspective, these distinctions are central to credit decision-making. A structurally higher PD backdrop in Italian real estate implies reduced underwriting headroom, greater reliance on covenant protection and heightened sensitivity to refinancing risk, even when macro indicators appear supportive. Conversely, lower PDs in Spain should not be interpreted as an absence of risk, but as evidence that balance-sheet structures allow firms to absorb funding and valuation shocks without approaching default thresholds.

Taken together, the real estate sector reinforces the broader conclusion of this paper. As macro-financial conditions normalise across Southern Europe, credit differentiation is increasingly driven by leverage, funding maturity profiles and liquidity resilience rather than by the business cycle alone. In this environment, granular analysis of balance-sheet structure is essential to distinguish firms that are merely exposed to volatility from those that are structurally vulnerable to adverse credit outcomes.

Summary

Southern Europe enters 2026 in a more stable macro-financial position than at any point since the global financial crisis. Inflation has eased, policy rates have peaked, and near-term refinancing pressure has moderated across Spain, Italy and Portugal. Yet this stabilisation has not translated into a uniform improvement in corporate credit fundamentals. Growth remains uneven, investment subdued, and balance-sheet repair incomplete, leaving firm-level differentiation firmly in focus.

Credit risk has improved in aggregate, but convergence has stalled. Both public and private company probabilities of default have retreated from 2022–23 highs, yet persistent cross-country gaps remain. Italian corporates continue to screen structurally riskier than Spanish peers, a pattern that has proven resilient even as macro conditions normalise. Portugal, while benefiting from strong fiscal credibility and declining sovereign risk, remains characterised by firm-level vulnerability driven by scale, sector concentration and productivity constraints.

As the cycle turns, credit outcomes across Southern Europe are increasingly shaped less by the business cycle and more by structural features such as leverage, funding maturity profiles and liquidity buffers. The implication for investors and lenders is clear; macroeconomic normalisation reduces systemic stress, but it does not eliminate downside risk. For private credit investors and lenders, this implies that risk is now transmitted primarily through refinancing channels rather than earnings volatility. Small differences in baseline probability of default can therefore lead to non-linear outcomes around underwriting headroom and covenant protection. In this environment, granular balance-sheet analysis and an explicit focus on funding resilience are central to credit selection, portfolio construction and downside risk management across the region.

References

1European Central Bank (2025) Economic Bulletin. Frankfurt am Main: European Central Bank. Available at: https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/economic-bulletin/html/index.en.html

2Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (2025) OECD Economic Outlook. Paris: OECD. Available at: https://www.oecd.org/en/topics/economic-outlook.html

3International Monetary Fund (2025) World Economic Outlook Database: Real GDP growth (annual percent change). Washington, DC: IMF. Available at: https://www.imf.org/external/datamapper/NGDP_RPCH@WEO

4Moody’s Analytics (2025) Spain: Country Précis, September 2025. London: Moody’s Analytics. Available to subscribers.

5European Central Bank (2025) National accounts: Unit labour cost growth, Spain. ECB Statistical Data Warehouse. Frankfurt am Main: ECB. Available at: https://data.ecb.europa.eu/data/datasets/MNA

6Eurostat (2025) Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP). Luxembourg: European Commission. Available at: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/hicp

7Reuters (2025) Spain unveils €15.7bn support package to offset impact of US tariffs. Reuters, April 2025. Available at: https://www.reuters.com

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10European Commission (2025) European Economic Forecast: Autumn 2025. Brussels: European Commission. Available at: https://economy-finance.ec.europa.eu/economic-forecast-and-surveys/economic-forecasts_en

11Moody’s Analytics (2025) Italy: Country Précis, September 2025. London: Moody’s Analytics. Available to subscribers.

12Moody’s Investors Service (2025) Government of Italy – Credit Opinion, November 2025. New York: Moody’s Investors Service. Available to subscribers.

13Productivity measured over pre-pandemic trend periods to avoid pandemic-related composition effects

14Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (2025) GDP per hour worked. OECD Data Indicators. Paris: OECD. Available at: https://www.oecd.org/en/data/indicators/gdp-per-hour-worked.html

15Reuters (2025) Italy revises “golden power” rules following EU criticism. Reuters, December 2025. Available at: https://www.reuters.com

16Banco de Portugal (2025) Economic Bulletin. Lisbon: Banco de Portugal. Available at: https://www.bportugal.pt

17Moody’s Analytics (2025) Portugal: Country Précis, September 2025. London: Moody’s Analytics. Available to subscribers.

18Moody’s Investors Service (2025) Government of Portugal – Credit Opinion, November 2025. New York: Moody’s Investors Service. Available to subscribers.

19European Commission (2025) Energy system resilience and infrastructure investment following the Iberian power disruption. Brussels: European Commission

20International Monetary Fund (2025) World Economic Outlook Database: General government gross debt (% of GDP), Portugal. Washington, DC: IMF. Available at: https://www.imf.org/external/datamapper/GGXCNL_NGDP@WEO/PRT

21European Central Bank (2025) Government Finance Statistics: General government net lending/borrowing (% of GDP), Portugal. Frankfurt am Main: ECB. Available at: https://data.ecb.europa.eu/data/datasets/GFS

22Banco de Portugal (2025) Economic Analysis and Outlook. Lisbon: Banco de Portugal. Available at: https://www.bportugal.pt

Contacts

Hanna Sundqvist

Head of Private Credit, Europe

Asset Management

+44 203 314 2217

Hanna.Sundqvist@moodys.com

Njeri Njenga

Financial Engineer

Asset Management Research

+44 203 314 2365

Njeri.Njenga@moodys.com

David Hamilton

Head of Asset Management Research

+1 212-553-5931

David.Hamilton@moodys.com

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This article is a product of Moody’s Asset Management Research team, part of Moody’s Analytics (“Moody’s”), a division of Moody’s Corp. separate from Moody’s Ratings. The analysis and viewpoints expressed herein are solely those of Moody’s Asset Management Research team.

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