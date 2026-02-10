Enhancing model choice and operational efficiency with Moody's Intelligent Risk Platform and Oasis SaaS

Last week, Oasis announced the launch of Oasis Software as a Service Limited (Oasis SaaS), an industry-owned and vendor-neutral platform designed to uphold independence and customer choice in catastrophe modeling. A significant milestone, it ushers in a new era of model choice, long-term sustainability, and modeling flexibility for the entire insurance value chain.

We are thrilled to support this initiative by enabling access to Oasis models through an integration with Oasis SaaS from Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform™ (IRP). Combined with the scale, breadth, and advanced functionality of the IRP, we believe this platform integration will empower the catastrophe modeling industry toward greater transparency, collaboration, and innovation, while maintaining the independence of modeling vendors that leverage the Oasis Loss Modelling Framework.

Moody’s vision of an open-modeling ecosystem is not new, as just over two years ago, we announced our commitment to open and unified modeling on the Intelligent Risk Platform.

We believe that bringing together all Moody’s RMS models: Aggregated Loss Models (ALM), Detailed Loss Models (DLM), and High-Definition Models (HD), with Oasis models, and firms' home-grown models, within a unified modeling experience, will unlock tremendous value to our clients.

With the Intelligent Risk Platform soon connecting to the Oasis SaaS platform, our vision now moves forward to provide a new way to access insights from the 300+ Oasis models alongside the 400+ Moody’s RMS models, and a more unified approach to multi-vendor modeling.

Moody’s commitment to helping customers access increased modeling innovation

Using a multi-model approach is already a well-established practice within the insurance industry. Leveraging models from multiple vendors, along with the diverse results they produce, can offer significant benefits, such as improved risk assessment, better understanding of risk dynamics, and more effective portfolio optimization—all of which can improve long-term profitability. We also see many firms develop their own unique view of risk, often combining insights from both in-house models and third-party solutions.

However, working with models across various vendors and platforms can also create substantial operational challenges, increasing the workload for catastrophe modeling teams.

Valuable time is often diverted to managing multiple risk platforms, such as RiskLink®, Touchstone®, and others, time that should be spent analyzing risk. Efforts like reconciling vendor exposure and results schemas (e.g., CEDE, EDM, OED, ELT, PLT, YLT) and training on new tools drive up expense ratios while undermining the productivity of the entire risk organization.

Maintaining vendor independence while delivering a unified user experience

Built for enterprise-scale performance, the Oasis SaaS platform will play a pivotal role in delivering Moody’s unified modeling experience. Designed with robust, enterprise-grade technology and governed through an industry ownership model to ensure independence and resilience against acquisition risks, Oasis SaaS will provide access to models from leading providers, including ARA, Fathom, Impact Forecasting, JBA, Renew Risk, and others.

Integration with Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform enables unified access to catastrophe models from multiple vendors within a single system, to offer catastrophe modeling teams a significantly improved experience. This integration reduces the manual effort required for data transformations and simplifies risk workflow management.

A key enabler of this seamless integration is the Intelligent Risk Platform Open Modeling Engine, which directly connects to the Oasis SaaS platform to execute remote modeling services as if they were native components of the IRP applications. By removing many of the steps in multiple-model workflows, steps that can add human error to a workflow, catastrophe modelers will have much more time to validate model results, craft new views of risk, and rerun and tune the model outputs.