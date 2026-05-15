From model output to executive insight in minutes: How Moody’s Risk Data Lake is changing catastrophe model validation

Author: Iuliia Shustikova, Product Manager - Australia Bushfire HD Model, Moody's

Catastrophe model validation involves a well-understood set of analytical tasks: examining exceedance probability (EP) curves, comparing model output to historical loss experience, characterising event sets by region and physical attributes, and testing sensitivity to key assumptions.

The methods are well-established, and the main questions are known. What varies is how long it takes to get from question to answer.

For most teams, the bottleneck is not the analysis itself but the data handling around it. Model outputs need to be extracted, reformatted, loaded into local tools, processed, and charted.

When a run produces a new result, that cycle repeats. When a new question emerges mid-validation, the same steps run again. Across dozens of simulation runs, this overhead accumulates into weeks of elapsed time that have nothing to do with the quality of the analysis.

Moody's Risk Data Lake (RDL) and the new SQL query execution capabilities coming to market in June 2026 on Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform™ (IRP) address this directly.

With the Moody’s RMS™ risk models running on the platform's cloud infrastructure, outputs land directly in structured, queryable tables, largely removing the data export step, local processing, and manual assembly. The analytical work stays the same. The overhead largely disappears.

This blog describes how the RDL helps with model validation, what the query framework covers, and what it means in practice for teams running model validation, using Moody’s RMS Australia Bushfire HD catastrophe model as an example.

What the Risk Data Lake provides

The Moody's Risk Data Lake provides some key ingredients for model validation. In this case, when you run the Australia Bushfire HD model on the IRP, three components are important to the exercise:

Industry Exposure Database (IED): A standardized Australia-wide exposure set, ready to run without portfolio preparation. Useful for an initial model assessment and can be easily substituted by your own IED or exposure portfolio.

A standardized Australia-wide exposure set, ready to run without portfolio preparation. Useful for an initial model assessment and can be easily substituted by your own IED or exposure portfolio. Event Information Table: Physical characteristics for every event in the stochastic catalogue—ignition location, wind speed, burn area, drought index, climate state, etc., all delivered as part of the Australia Bushfire HD model package on IRP and directly joinable to loss outputs.

Physical characteristics for every event in the stochastic catalogue—ignition location, wind speed, burn area, drought index, climate state, etc., all delivered as part of the Australia Bushfire HD model package on IRP and directly joinable to loss outputs. Risk Data Lake SQL Query Engine: The new SQL Engine for the RDL allows querying data such as EP curves, event losses, regional breakdowns, and analysis metadata organized into tables by the RDL catalog.

The key structural feature is a single Exposure Data Module (EDM) identifier that links every table. Set it once in an analysis, and the RDL metadata tables automatically resolve all associated analyses, model configurations, and results.

The same query works across any run. Change the identifier—to a different EDM, another analysis, or a different model version—and the entire framework reruns against the new data without modification.