How Moody’s Surety Risk Intelligence framework signaled financial strain at Pine Gate Renewables and Blue Ridge Power

By Graham Tibbets, FCAS, MAAA, Associate Director - Product Strategy, Moody's

On November 6, 2025, Pine Gate Renewables, LLC filed for bankruptcy. Before that filing, the company had grown into one of the larger privately held solar power developers in the United States.

Its 'build‑and‑own' strategy, in contrast to the sell‑down approach used by many of its peers, required significantly higher upfront capital while deferring cash realization over longer horizons.

That strategy supported scale but also increased sensitivity to external conditions. Rising interest rates, construction cost inflation, and tightening liquidity materially increased the financial strain associated with long‑dated assets. As macroeconomic conditions shifted, those pressures became more difficult to absorb.

Early risk signals within the corporate structure

Credit stress rarely emerges evenly across an organization. In the case of Pine Gate Renewables, Moody’s data began to show changes at Blue Ridge Power, LLC, a subsidiary within the broader corporate structure, as shown in Figure 1 below.