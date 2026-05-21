Redefining connectivity for catastrophe modeling: The VPN that works the way your business does

Moody’s VPN for Data Bridge was built to resolve these challenges—not work around them. Launched in January 2026, it is the insurance industry’s first truly self-serve site-to-site VPN solution: enterprise-grade IPSec security configured entirely within Moody's Intelligent Risk Platform™, without vendor calls, subnet spreadsheets, and without IT becoming a bottleneck for every connectivity event.

Since launch, we have continued to expand its capabilities—and the most transformative features are still arriving.

The networking problem that nobody puts on a slide

No organization operating in today’s regulatory environment is willing to compromise on security. That is not by preference—it is a baseline.

Legislation requires that personal data in transit be protected through appropriate technical measures—a standard that unencrypted Internet paths do not meet.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) cybersecurity regulations hold U.S. insurers accountable for demonstrating controlled, auditable access to sensitive data systems. Solvency II places operational risk obligations on European insurers that extend directly to how data infrastructure is accessed and governed.

Taken together, these frameworks create an unambiguous organizational imperative: connectivity between an insurer’s infrastructure and any external platform must be encrypted, authenticated, and fully auditable. There is no negotiating with that requirement.

The VPN has long been the industry’s answer to that standard, and for good reason. A site-to-site IPSec tunnel provides encrypted, network-authenticated connectivity that satisfies even the most demanding security frameworks. It keeps traffic off the open Internet, governs access by network membership rather than device identity, and gives security teams the audit trail they need. In principle, it is exactly the right mechanism. In practice, building one has always been a problem.

Establishing a VPN connection between two enterprise infrastructures today looks much the same as it did a decade ago. Network engineers from both sides get on a call. Subnet ranges are exchanged. Routing parameters are configured manually, entry by entry. Pre-shared keys are generated and shared using back-channels.

If someone makes a typo, the tunnel fails validation. The call runs long, a follow-up is scheduled, and the process starts over. For global organizations spanning multiple time zones, a single connectivity setup can consume days of engineering effort on both sides—and any future change, whether a key rotation, a routing update, or a new subnet requirement, restarts the same cycle.

The deeper issue is not just the hours lost. It is what this friction forces organizations to accept as an alternative. Managing connectivity through IP white-listing feels familiar and low-effort—until you examine what it actually involves.

Every user with an IP address change needs a ticket raised and a rule updated. Every new analyst joining a modeling team will trigger a manual access change. Every office move, every remote working day from a new location, every laptop refresh creates a gap between what the access control list says and what reality requires. At scale, across a distributed team of catastrophe modelers and underwriters working across geographies, that gap is never fully closed. The list is always, to some degree, wrong.