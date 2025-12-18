Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform: Leading the way with technical capabilities that drive security and efficiency in the insurance industry

Figure 1: Moody's Intelligent Risk Platform

The technical foundation of Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform distinguishes it from other solutions by providing secure, scalable, and efficient operations that address common IT challenges.

This blog examines the platform's core capabilities. These include Single Sign-On (SSO), System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM), advanced Platform APIs for workflow automation, automated backups, robust data security both at rest and in transit, data archiving, and VPN-enabled Data Bridge access for seamless backward-compatible T-SQL connectivity designed for customers coming from an on-premises environment, and the broader business value it provides.

1. Single Sign-On (SSO): Simplified and secure user authentication

The Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform offers a vital user management function, enabling administrators to oversee a unified authentication process via Single Sign-On (SSO) for login to all applications within the platform, providing an enhanced user experience and improved security.

By supporting the integration with leading identity providers (e.g., Microsoft Azure Active Directory (AAD), Okta, and PingFederate), the platform's SSO service reduces the need for manual logins, decreasing the likelihood of credential-related security breaches. This not only saves users time but also simplifies IT administration by centralizing access control policies.

2. System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM): Streamlined user provisioning and deprovisioning

Managing user accounts at scale is often challenging for large organizations.

SCIM (System for Cross-domain Identity Management) simplifies this process by providing a standardized protocol for automating user provisioning and deprovisioning across multiple systems.

Within the Intelligent Risk Platform, SCIM integrates seamlessly with SAML-based (Security Assertion Markup Language) federation to synchronize user data with identity management systems in real time. Particularly valuable when an employee joins, changes roles, or leaves the organization, SCIM ensures their access permissions are automatically updated or revoked accordingly, reducing administrative overhead, minimizing human error, and ensuring compliance with access control policies.

3. Automated database backups: Ensuring business continuity

Data integrity and availability are critical components of effective risk management.

Automated database backups serve as an essential safeguard by systematically generating copies of exposure data, ensuring information can be restored in the event of system failure or inadvertent data loss.

The Moody’s Data Vault offering on the IRP offers automatic database backup functionality with robust encryption, securing backups at rest, and streamlining organizational processes by removing the need for cumbersome weekly or monthly manual backups.

The automation guarantees that scheduled backups are performed seamlessly and reliably, without human intervention, thereby increasing operational resilience.

Furthermore, the IRP enables administrators to efficiently support business teams by facilitating the prompt restoration of the Exposure Data Model (EDM) database to a previous state following user errors. With just a few clicks, users can access earlier versions of the exposure database while maintaining all existing relationships with results generated on the platform.

4. Securing data both at rest and during transit: Safeguarding data

Organizations view data security, whether at rest or in transit, as a vital consideration when assessing platforms for adoption. The Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform provides these critical data security features seamlessly, without extra administrative work. Data stored on the platform is protected using AES-256 encryption.

The platform uses protocols such as TLS (Transport Layer Security) for data security during transmission, safeguarding information as it moves between different networks.

Looking ahead to 2026, Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform plans to introduce a ‘Bring Your Own Key’ feature, further strengthening its security offerings. As the name suggests, this capability will enable clients to supply their own encryption keys, providing increased control over data protection measures.

5. VPN for Data Bridge: Secure data transfers across networks

As organizations enhance their security protocols to manage risks and comply with regulatory standards, Moody’s is committed to consistently developing new solutions tailored to our clients' connectivity needs with Moody’s Data Bridge.

We are excited to share that the VPN for Data Bridge will launch in January 2026, a dedicated solution engineered to provide secure and seamless integration between your company’s infrastructure and Data Bridge instances via a secure site-to-site VPN using an IPSec tunnel.

By establishing encrypted tunnels, this solution enforces secure connections between your organization and its Data Bridge instances on your tenant, while eliminating the manual administrative processes previously necessary for day-to-day operations.

6. Data Vault: An emerging term for data archival in the cat modeling industry

Launched earlier in 2025, Moody's Data Vault has revolutionized how archiving solutions are viewed within the catastrophe modeling industry. There was a long-standing need to rethink the design and development of archive solutions, and Data Vault brought all its features together into one unified platform offering.

Data Vault provides an integrated archive storage solution for all Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform applications, such as Risk Modeler™, UnderwriteIQ™, ExposureIQ™, TreatyIQ™, and Data Bridge.

Business users can efficiently archive data with a single click, ensuring that exposures and results are retained in accordance with organizational retention policies. It also eliminates unnecessary files by incorporating a smart purge feature, which automatically removes archive files after the designated retention period has expired.

7. Risk Data Lake: Secure analytics without data movement

Moody’s Risk Data Lake, fully integrated with the Intelligent Risk Platform, is designed to eliminate IT overhead for organizations by providing seamless access to comprehensive analytics on exposure and model results.

One of its key advantages is that it allows users to perform powerful analytics without ever needing to move data outside of their tenant’s perimeter. This approach maintains the highest standards of data security, ensuring sensitive information remains protected at all times.

By removing the necessity for data movement, the Risk Data Lake enables organizations to avoid the complexities and risks associated with developing external solutions or replicating security controls elsewhere.

All analytics and modeling data remain within the secure tenant environment, allowing IT teams to focus on core initiatives rather than managing additional infrastructure or security measures. As a result, business users can efficiently gain insights and drive decision-making while maintaining compliance with organizational security policies.

8. Platform APIs: Building seamless integrations

Intelligent Risk Platform APIs enable powerful capabilities, allowing your organization to automate user workflows and significantly reduce manual intervention. By providing programmatic access to platform functionalities, APIs streamline processes such as exposure imports, geocoding, hazard lookup, and triggering model processing, and more.

These APIs facilitate faster data ingestion by enabling real-time data transfer between systems, reducing delays, and improving data accuracy. As organizations strive for greater operational efficiency, most existing customers have transitioned to API integrations. This approach has significantly reduced repetitive data entry and manual reconciliation, allowing IT resources to be allocated to higher-value initiatives.

Conclusion

Over the past five years, Moody’s has made substantial investments in a comprehensive range of technical and security features, enabling organizations worldwide to operate with trust and dependability.

Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform distinguishes itself by offering a secure, scalable, and efficient technical foundation, effectively addressing the primary challenges encountered by contemporary IT teams. Looking ahead to 2026, we remain enthusiastic and committed to advancing our leadership in the insurance industry.

If you are eager to discover more about the diverse offerings of Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform and how it can benefit your organization, please reach out to us here.

Our team looks forward to guiding you through the platform’s features and demonstrating how it can support your business objectives.