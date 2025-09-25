Of stormy skies and calm horizons: Understanding the recent quiet period in European windstorms

Figure 3: Kruger et al (2019) figure is reproduced above. Crosses and dots show two different percentiles of a measure of yearly storm hazard over the North Sea and the British Isles. The black lines are obtained by smoothing the same values.

Both these studies show that the windstorm hazard levels of the 1990s are not unusual in the Netherlands and in the northeastern Atlantic region. They also represent limited areas around Europe, but it is reasonable to think that similar levels of storm activity impacted at least the surrounding areas and probably the larger continental Europe as well. Furthermore, all figures show large year-to-year variability, a characteristic of European Windstorms, whether losses or hazard are considered.

Future projections

Future projections are notoriously uncertain (IPCC 6th Assessment Report [10]). This uncertainty stems, among other things, from the large year-to-year variability of most metrics related to extratropical cyclones as well as from climate modeling uncertainties.

The academic community is actively investigating these issues. Within this vast body of research, we found two particularly insightful papers, from Cusack 2025 [3] and Priestly 2024 [4].

Internal variability and volcanic aerosols have been identified as drivers of the multidecadal variability of the North Atlantic climate, with anthropogenic aerosols possibly playing a significant role in the twentieth century (Zhang et al, 2019 [9]).

Cusack suggests that aerosols likely shaped the high activity period of the 1980s and 1990s. The contemporaneous decrease in anthropogenic aerosol and the absence of volcanic aerosol indicate that the current low activity period may continue in the next few years.

He also highlights the uncertainties in the modeling, which, in our opinion, inhibit any further quantification of the impact of aerosol on windstorm activity. Such uncertainty is an important factor that hinders a detailed description of the interaction between internal dynamics and aerosols, whether anthropogenic or volcanic, all of which is not yet clear.

For example, in Qin’s (2020) [8] study, internal variability also plays an important role for Atlantic Meridional Variability and therefore the windstorm climate. Similarly, Zhang et al (2019) conclude in their review that the Atlantic Multidecadal Variability is not primarily driven by external forcing, i.e., aerosols.

Priestly identifies future trends for the severity and frequency of windstorm activity in different areas of the continent using multimodel ensembles. Some areas reveal aggregate activity increases and average severity, such as in France and Great Britain. Trends for most other regions show decreases in severity and/or frequency.

What is particularly interesting is the confidence associated with the trends, which originate from both internal and model variability. Priestly also highlights that year-to-year variability is larger than any trend, which is also apparent from the three figures shown here. This large year-to-year variability implies that strong storms can occur irrespective of the multidecadal cycle or long-term trends.

Four 'blasts from the past'

Accurate estimations of windstorm activity before the satellite era (i.e., 1979) remain elusive. But some strong extratropical cyclones, similar to Daria in 1990, are large enough to be detected by reanalyses, in some form. Their deepest pressure is likely to be overestimated, with a consequent underestimation of the peak winds, but the presence of an extreme storm is very likely to be detected, even if reanalyses use the rather sparse network of weather stations from the nineteenth century.

The occurrence of an extreme storm can be confirmed with historical damage records, which were already documented in the eighteenth century, by churches and public authorities in Europe. With this in mind, Swiss Re published an interesting paper [5] outlining the impact of three storms that occurred in the late nineteenth century, along with realistic footprints and Swiss Re's own estimates of the damage at the time of publication (2014).

All three storms had gusts in excess of 150 kilometers per hour and are summarized here:

Lothar’s Big Brother (March 1876): Detailed forestry damage reports indicate the extent of the destruction across continental Europe.

Daria’s Big Sister (January 1884): Notable for producing the lowest pressure reading ever recorded over the British Isles and continental Europe. It affected mostly the U.K. and France.

The North Germany Express (February 1894): Caused extensive damage to buildings and forests across northern Germany and Denmark, with strong gusts also in the U.K.

The original Swiss Re estimates for 2014 losses are shown in Table 1. A rough estimate of today’s losses can be obtained by increasing the 2014 estimates by 20-30%, increases mostly driven by the strong inflation of 2022 and 2023 in Europe.

Table 1: Swiss Re's estimation of losses for the storms discussed in the text. Losses are in millions of Euros in 2014.