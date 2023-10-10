Moody's logo
Americas: +1-212-553-1653 Japan: +81-3-5408-4100 Asia Pacific: +852-3551-3077 EMEA: +44-20-7772-5454
Contact

Windstorm models

Insurers, reinsurers, and brokers face significant challenges in accurately assessing and managing windstorm risks, requiring sophisticated tools to differentiate location-level risks; model tail risks with greater precision; and provide transparent, high-quality documentation.

Built on decades of expertise, Moody’s RMS™ Europe windstorm high-definition (HD) models can help you build a more insightful view of risk, improve underwriting profitability, and manage regulatory reporting requirements.

Available on Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform™ and associated applications such as Risk Modeler™ and UnderwriteIQ™, the windstorm models allow a seamless integration together with the Moody’s RMS Europe severe convective storm and Europe inland flood HD models.

Get in touch

How we help

Coverage and scope

The models cover 17 countries, including Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom — representing over 98% of the property gross written premium for Europe.

Advanced modeling framework

The HD approach includes temporal simulation of hazards along a timeline of realistic multi-annual periods. It allows native implementation of windstorm clustering, which is important for understanding seasonality, aggregate tail risk, and solvency capital allocations.

Four-parameter vulnerability

The windstorm vulnerability approach — which is based on four-parameter, damage-ratio distributions — explicitly models the probability of zero damage or total damage for a given hazard intensity. As there is a high probability of zero damage at most common windstorm gust speeds in Europe, this is a key update for the windstorm peril, providing insightful modeling of claim frequency and severity distributions.

Advanced financial modeling

The HD financial model provides an insightful view of how low-severity, location-level losses observed during Europe windstorms interact with location-level deductibles. In addition, the HD financial model offers flexibility for users to define bespoke policy structures, such as user-defined hours clauses and aggregate terms.

Intelligent assumptions

Our models can fill in gaps in defense data and key exposure attributes based on location and claims data from similar properties in the area.

Conversely, our HD framework provides tools to overcome low-resolution data with exposure disaggregation functionality, which exploits a property's characteristics to place them where they are likely located.

Event response

Improved stochastic footprints and an increased number of tail events in the Moody’s RMS Europe windstorm HD models allow more refined stochastic event selections during real-time event response. Transitioning to four-parameter HD vulnerability gives insight into realistic distributions of claim frequency and severity. 

Who we help

01 Catastrophe modelers

Catastrophe modelers

Through our extensive suite of solutions and capabilities, we help insurers evaluate and manage natural and man-made catastrophe risks, including perils ranging from earthquakes and hurricanes to floods and wildfires. 

More on catastrophe modelers
02 Exposure managers

Exposure managers

Moody’s solutions help exposure managers efficiently identify loss drivers and vulnerabilities across insurance and reinsurance portfolios from a single source of truth.  

More on exposure managers
03 Underwriters

Underwriters

By using industry-leading science, data, and technology, we help enhance underwriting decision-making across multiple segments and lines of business. Our solutions help underwriters price risks with speed and confidence, modernize workflows, unify risk analytics, and overcome private-entity data gaps. 

More on underwriting

Where we help

Regional and country windstorm models

News and views

ebook
Moody's
Five ways Moody’s RMS High-Definition Modeling helps you manage windstorm risk

Our eBook Five ways Moody’s RMS High-Definition Modeling helps you manage windstorm risk explores the challenges of estimating windstorm risk and incorporating time-dependent coverage conditions into your pricing and portfolio management decisions. Moody’s RMS HD-modeling framework addresses the distinctive characteristics of windstorm risk and can help you take on risks with confidence. 

Read more
blog

Oct 10, 2023

 Moody's
What is HD modeling?

Our high-definition (HD) framework is designed to take advantage of today’s exceptional computing power and scientific and data analytics advances to offer exceptional clarity, precision, and adaptability, helping (re)insurance industry leaders make informed decisions that drive strategic growth and effectively mitigate risks.

Read more
article
Moody's
Earnings perils: redefining the risks that matter

Rob Stevenson asks whether it is time to drop the “secondary” label for perils that are causing increasing losses for insurers.

Read more
blog

Dec 04, 2023

 Moody's
Windstorm Ciarán: new enhanced event response benefiting from high-definition models

Windstorm Ciarán caused widespread damage and disruption across northwest Europe, with northern France, the Channel Islands, Belgium, and the southern UK being the worst affected.

Read more

GET IN TOUCH

Speak to our team

Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.