Insurers, reinsurers, and brokers face significant challenges in accurately assessing and managing windstorm risks, requiring sophisticated tools to differentiate location-level risks; model tail risks with greater precision; and provide transparent, high-quality documentation.
Built on decades of expertise, Moody’s RMS™ Europe windstorm high-definition (HD) models can help you build a more insightful view of risk, improve underwriting profitability, and manage regulatory reporting requirements.
Available on Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform™ and associated applications such as Risk Modeler™ and UnderwriteIQ™, the windstorm models allow a seamless integration together with the Moody’s RMS Europe severe convective storm and Europe inland flood HD models.
The Moody’s RMS Europe windstorm HD models use the latest science, data, and technology to describe the most material insured natural catastrophe perils in Europe. Insurers, reinsurers, and brokers can enhance their differentiation of location-level risk, conduct robust tail-risk modeling with more certainty, and gain industry-leading levels of model transparency, including through provision of high-quality model documentation and alternative views of risk.
Through our extensive suite of solutions and capabilities, we help insurers evaluate and manage natural and man-made catastrophe risks, including perils ranging from earthquakes and hurricanes to floods and wildfires.
Moody’s solutions help exposure managers efficiently identify loss drivers and vulnerabilities across insurance and reinsurance portfolios from a single source of truth.
By using industry-leading science, data, and technology, we help enhance underwriting decision-making across multiple segments and lines of business. Our solutions help underwriters price risks with speed and confidence, modernize workflows, unify risk analytics, and overcome private-entity data gaps.
Our eBook Five ways Moody’s RMS High-Definition Modeling helps you manage windstorm risk explores the challenges of estimating windstorm risk and incorporating time-dependent coverage conditions into your pricing and portfolio management decisions. Moody’s RMS HD-modeling framework addresses the distinctive characteristics of windstorm risk and can help you take on risks with confidence.
Our high-definition (HD) framework is designed to take advantage of today’s exceptional computing power and scientific and data analytics advances to offer exceptional clarity, precision, and adaptability, helping (re)insurance industry leaders make informed decisions that drive strategic growth and effectively mitigate risks.
Rob Stevenson asks whether it is time to drop the “secondary” label for perils that are causing increasing losses for insurers.
Windstorm Ciarán caused widespread damage and disruption across northwest Europe, with northern France, the Channel Islands, Belgium, and the southern UK being the worst affected.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.