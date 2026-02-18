When better models meet better data: Realizing a longstanding market vision

More recently, the market has raised a second, equally important challenge: advanced models need high-quality exposure details as inputs to produce the most accurate modeled loss output. Collecting consistent, objective, and up-to-date exposure data at scale has long been one of the industry’s hardest problems.

Today, that challenge is being addressed, and we are excited to announce the launch of Moody’s new data offering within Enhanced Risk Data (ERD), called Exposure Enrichment.

What is Enhanced Risk Data and Exposure Enrichment?

Enhanced Risk Data on Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform™ (IRP) contains hazard data layers across many perils, along with Exposure Enrichment for the United States. Exposure Enrichment provides richer building-level attributes for residential properties in the U.S. and comes fully integrated into the IRP.

Exposure Enrichment brings together AI models from both Moody’s RMS risk modeling and Moody’s CAPE property intelligence teams to build a richer list of primary and secondary modifiers for the U.S.

What’s unique about Exposure Enrichment is the data quality and also how frequently the data is updated—as and when aerial imagery is refreshed—utilizing proprietary mappings to inject exposure details directly at the point of model execution. This ensures that high-quality primary and secondary modifiers missing from the portfolio are populated before model execution, generating modeled losses with greater accuracy than a portfolio using missing, unknown inputs.

Why does improved, up-to-date input data matter more than ever?

Some building attributes tend to remain stable over time, such as occupancy, floor area, or number of stories; others can change over time and materially influence risk, such as roof age, roof condition, roof covering, the presence of solar panels, or proximity to vegetation and overhanging trees. These characteristics are difficult to capture reliably with traditional reporting processes and can quickly become outdated.

Exposure Enrichment covers both stable and changeable attributes by providing objective, up-to-date building-level characteristics, aligned directly with model inputs. This enables model users to benchmark and improve the data reported by policyholders, cedants, or brokers, helping to identify gaps, inconsistencies, or overly optimistic representations of risk.

Breakthrough in the use of high-confidence property attributes

Using observed claims experience consistently shows that certain property characteristics can have a disproportionate impact on loss. For example, wind or hail claim frequency for properties with poor or severely degraded roof conditions can be multiple times higher than for properties with roofs in good or excellent condition.

When these differences are captured objectively and fed into models with the necessary resolution to differentiate effectively, the resulting loss estimates then become more explanatory, more defensible, and more closely aligned with real-world outcomes. This is where the combination of high-definition (HD) modeling and Enhanced Risk Data’s Exposure Enrichment capability delivers its greatest value.

To illustrate, let's use an example applied to a single residential property in Florida (see Figure 1 below), which shows a sequence of snapshots, from a (year 2020) to f (year 2025).

Using these snapshots, it is possible to observe how the property’s roof deteriorated over time, was replaced in 2023, and, by 2025, the roof was surrounded by higher tree density.

The extraction of exposure attributes is achieved using state-of-the-art AI engines at scale, for nearly all U.S. residential properties, with commercial properties to follow.