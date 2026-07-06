Winning for our customers: How tackling insurance industry challenges ranks us #1

For firms in the insurance industry, this state of continuous, relentless change across all fronts now feels like a long-prevailing sentiment.

Whatever analogy you choose to use—spinning plates, juggling flaming torches—at any one time, insurers have a lot simultaneously up in the air, from the core business to shaping their future—from how to make the most of cloud computing and AI, keep ahead with the changes around ‘mainstream’ and emerging risk, and contend with the growing interconnected nature of risk.

There are many contradictions for an insurance industry looking to move forward. Firms want to accelerate operations but must ensure precision; look to adopt new risk analytics and cloud solutions—and keep their legacy systems running; want to capitalize on opportunities—but stay within risk appetite and regulatory boundaries.

From a Moody’s perspective, our customers share their issues, aspirations, and plans with us; we understand where our customers are coming from, and the industry’s challenges are our challenges. Getting external recognition for this is also important, and we think this is well reflected in the results we received in the latest Chartis Research Insurance Risk Analytics50 2026 Rankings and Awards as part of the STORM 2026 series.

In terms of process, the Chartis Research team is very thorough and gets under the hood of how Moody’s works.

How did we do? Overall, we are ranked #1 in the Insurance Risk Analytics50 2026 rankings, and we won each of the five categories that make up this overall score. Our strategy, approach to innovation and computational infrastructure, the breadth and coverage of Moody’s offering, and the impact our solutions have on our customers were all ranked #1.

It was a clear victory; for instance, the breadth and coverage of our solutions were ranked 17 points ahead of the second-placed solutions provider.

We also won in ten solutions categories, including:

What does this mean for our customers? We know that our customers operate complex businesses, with many lines of business and specialisms, from life, casualty, property, and more. All lines of business deserve effective solutions; our mission is to ensure that as many risk management functions have best-in-class solutions, capitalizing on the latest data, technology, and analytical approaches—to deliver decision-grade insights ready to make an impact on the business.

We're proud of our team here at Moody’s. We always want to work closely with our customers to understand their requirements, meet business needs, share best practices, and uplevel all business lines, so they get specific solutions that work for the task at hand.

How do we stay at #1? Moody’s wants to be the solutions provider that the insurance industry turns to when an insurer has a problem to solve, wants to become more efficient in processing risk data, capitalize on new science, or explore emerging risks with more confidence.

Thank you to the Chartis Research team for this amazing accolade; we never take these things for granted, and we look forward to working closely with our customers to ensure our solutions are becoming more beneficial to their businesses.

Find out more about Moody's solutions for the insurance industry here.