Physical and transition risk in insurance

There are growing pressures and sound business reasons for life and property and casualty (P&C) (re)insurers to address the risks and opportunities arising from physical and transition risk.

Physical and transition risk assessment is a new endeavor for many insurers, requiring new datasets, expertise, and approaches to operationalizing the insights from our analytics.

Moody’s partners with (re)insurers to help them get started and progress over time to more quantitative physical and transition risk analytics to meet their regulators’ expectations.