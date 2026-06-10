Embedding risk earlier in the lending lifecycle: how banks can move faster without compromising safety

Banks are under pressure to move faster as lending portfolios grow more complex and customer expectations rise. In many cases, speed comes at the expense of control. Decision making is often slowed by fragmented processes, reworks and late stage checks. Our 2026 Banking Study found that nearly two-thirds of banks (66%) prioritize safety over speed. These banks would like to accelerate decision-making but are inhibited by downstream checks.

This is starting to change. The study found that more than half of banks (56%) now embed risk earlier in origination decisions, or continuously alongside origination and client selection.

This statistic demonstrates a broader move toward using risk insights to inform lending decisions.



Earlier insight, improved outcomes

Introducing risk signals at the start of the lending process helps banks build a clearer view of each opportunity. This can support better decisions from the outset. It can help to shape deal structure, pricing, and borrower engagement before significant time and resources are committed.

It also supports a more consistent application of credit policies, aligning front office and credit teams around shared insights can reduce friction and improve efficiency across the pipeline.



From siloed checks to continuous visibility

Crucially, embedding risk earlier requires more timely, reliable data as banks need to apply insights consistently across origination, credit and risk processes. Leading banks are investing in integrated approaches that connect data, technology, and workflows.

This integrated approach supports a continuous view of risk, from origination through to ongoing monitoring and supports faster decision making without weakening governance.

The statistics from our research highlight a clear distinction between leaders and followers:

35% of leaders systematically use risk insight to drive growth opportunities, compared to 13% of followers

38% of leaders described having a high-risk appetite, versus just 12% of followers

These findings suggest that earlier, integrated risk insight can support both growth and control.

As one APAC product sales lead noted in our research: