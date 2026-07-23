AI's Infrastructure Boom: How Trillion-Dollar Spending Is Changing Credit Risk

Series Episode

AI may have begun as a technology race, but it is increasingly becoming a race for capital and infrastructure.

Hyperscalers are investing at unprecedented levels, transforming technology companies from asset-light businesses into more capital-intensive operators.

A SpaceX IPO and potential offerings from OpenAI and Anthropic are providing greater transparency into the financing needs and interconnected relationships shaping the industry's next phase.

Listen to the latest episode of Credit Currents to learn more.

Host: Chandra Ghosal, Vice President, Moody’s Ratings

Guest: Kevin McNeil, Vice President, Moody’s Ratings

Related Research:

Hyperscalers' asset-heavy model spurs borrowing, equity sales https://www.moodys.com/research/Artif...

Infographic: Massive CapEx feeding data center ecosystem https://www.moodys.com/research/doc--...

Hyperscaler capex to near $1 trillion in 2027, fueling AI growth, memory shortage https://www.moodys.com/research/Artif...

Hyperscalers' reported AI-related lease commitments may understate economic risk https://www.moodys.com/research/Accou...



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