Banking Rules are Changing: Here’s Why it’s Net Negative for Credit

There could be big changes coming to longstanding bank regulations. With earnings season heating up, the discussion over capital rules is back in focus. 'Credit Currents' is on the ground in Washington, D.C. as the world's top policymakers and regulators attend meetings with the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Institute of International Finance (IIF). We unpack what looser capital requirements could mean, the implications for credit, and how regulators and the US Federal Reserve are responding.Host: Chandra Ghosal, Vice President, Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s RatingsGuest: Megan Fox, Associate Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, Moody’s RatingsRelated Research:Banks – US – Proposed changes to risk-based capital requirements will likely be credit negative 18 March 2026 https://www.moodys.com/research/Banks...Banks – US – New philosophy of US banking supervision and regulation is credit negative 23 March 2026 https://www.moodys.com/research/Banks... Banks – US – A policy shift on liquidity regulation would have mixed credit implications 13 March 2026 https://www.moodys.com/research/Banks...Banking – US – Solid bank results likely in 2026, though sensitive to widening tail risk 16 March 2026 https://www.moodys.com/research/Banki...