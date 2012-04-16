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Credit Currents
Podcast Series

Credit Currents

Join Moody’s Ratings’ analysts every other Thursday as they break down the biggest stories in credit and why they matter.
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Credit Currents

Banking Rules are Changing: Here’s Why it’s Net Negative for Credit
Apr 16
12 MIN
Banking Rules are Changing: Here’s Why it’s Net Negative for Credit
There could be big changes coming to longstanding bank regulations. With earnings season heating up, the discussion over capital rules is back in focus. 'Credit Currents' is on the ground in Washington, D.C. as the world's top policymakers and regulators attend meetings with the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Institute of International Finance (IIF). We unpack what looser capital requirements could mean, the implications for credit, and how regulators and the US Federal Reserve are responding.Host: Chandra Ghosal, Vice President, Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s RatingsGuest: Megan Fox, Associate Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, Moody’s RatingsRelated Research:Banks – US – Proposed changes to risk-based capital requirements will likely be credit negative 18 March 2026 https://www.moodys.com/research/Banks...Banks – US – New philosophy of US banking supervision and regulation is credit negative 23 March 2026 https://www.moodys.com/research/Banks... Banks – US – A policy shift on liquidity regulation would have mixed credit implications 13 March 2026 https://www.moodys.com/research/Banks...Banking – US – Solid bank results likely in 2026, though sensitive to widening tail risk 16 March 2026 https://www.moodys.com/research/Banki...
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Credit Currents

US-Iran Ceasefire: The Risks Affecting Credit Markets
Apr 9
11 MIN
US-Iran Ceasefire: The Risks Affecting Credit Markets
A temporary truce between the US and Iran is contingent on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, but disruptions to global supply chains, energy markets, oil prices and various sectors are still risks to credit quality. In our latest episode of 'Credit Currents', taped hours before the news broke, we discuss the ways geopolitical shocks ripple through sectors, whether there could be an impact on issuer ratings or outlooks, and why some sectors like defense are less affected.Host: Chandra Ghosal, Vice President, Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s RatingsGuest: Nick Hill, Global Head of Credit Strategy and Guidance, Moody’s RatingsRelated Research:Geopolitical risk – Global – Prolonged disruption in the Middle East would have global credit implications 26 March 2026 (https://www.moodys.com/research/Geopo...)Corporate default rate would likely rise if Middle East conflict is prolonged 26 March 2026 (https://www.moodys.com/web/resources/...)Sovereigns – Global: Middle East shock will test sovereigns with limited credit buffers 8 April 2026 (https://www.moodys.com/research/PBC_1...)
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