The Future of Payments: Blockchain, Stablecoins and AI Explained

Series Episode

What will the future of payments look like?

Emerging technologies are reshaping how money moves. Blockchain-based payment systems promise faster settlement, lower costs and greater transparency compared to traditional rails.

This episode of Credit Currents explores how stablecoins, tokenization and smart contracts can improve efficiency and enable real-time liquidity management, while AI enhances fraud detection and forecasting. Adoption remains gradual as regulation, interoperability and trust continue to evolve alongside these innovations.

Host: Greg Sobel, Vice President, Moody’s Ratings

Guest: Lucas Viegas, Vice President, Moody’s Ratings

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