The K-Shaped Economy: Why Growth Is Strong but Increasingly Fragile

Series Episode

The economy looks resilient, but beneath the surface it’s increasingly divided.

In this episode of “Credit Currents,” Mark Zandi, Chief Economist at Moody’s Analytics, and Atsi Sheth, Chief Credit Officer at Moody’s Ratings, discuss the growing impact of the K-shaped economy.

They explain how higher-income households are fueling a disproportionate share of consumer spending, while lower-income consumers face rising costs for essentials like gas, food and housing. This imbalance is reshaping demand across sectors, from premium travel and luxury goods to credit access and essential retail.

Watch to understand how this dynamic creates a more fragile and vulnerable economy.

Listen to "Inside Economics Podcast: #235 - The K Shaped Economy with Heather Long" here: • Inside Economics Podcast: #235 - The K Sha...

Host: Patrick Ronk, Vice President, Moody’s Ratings

Guests:

Mark Zandi, Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics

Atsi Sheth, Chief Credit Officer, Moody’s Ratings

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