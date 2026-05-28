The State of Play for the Energy Transition

Series Episode

What comes next for sustainable finance debt markets?

The energy transition’s momentum has shifted towards more pragmatic rationales, including energy security, sovereignty and critical supply chain resilience.

In this episode of “Credit Currents”, we discuss why, despite headwinds arising from global trade tensions, Asia remains a contributing force for the “pragmatic transition”, the favorable conditions supporting renewable investment, as well as the opportunities for both the public and private sectors.

Host: Giulia Calcabrini, Assistant Vice President, Analyst, Moody’s Ratings

Guest: Rahul Ghosh, Managing Director, Head of Global Sustainable Finance & Emerging Markets, Moody’s Ratings

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