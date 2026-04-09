US-Iran Ceasefire: The Risks Affecting Credit Markets

Series Episode

A temporary truce between the US and Iran is contingent on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, but disruptions to global supply chains, energy markets, oil prices and various sectors are still risks to credit quality. In our latest episode of 'Credit Currents', taped hours before the news broke, we discuss the ways geopolitical shocks ripple through sectors, whether there could be an impact on issuer ratings or outlooks, and why some sectors like defense are less affected.

Host: Chandra Ghosal, Vice President, Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Ratings

Guest: Nick Hill, Global Head of Credit Strategy and Guidance, Moody’s Ratings

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