Banking Rules are Changing: Here’s Why it’s Net Negative for Credit

Series Episode

There could be big changes coming to longstanding bank regulations. With earnings season heating up, the discussion over capital rules is back in focus. 'Credit Currents' is on the ground in Washington, D.C. as the world's top policymakers and regulators attend meetings with the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Institute of International Finance (IIF). We unpack what looser capital requirements could mean, the implications for credit, and how regulators and the US Federal Reserve are responding.

Host: Chandra Ghosal, Vice President, Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Ratings

Guest: Megan Fox, Associate Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, Moody’s Ratings

Related Research: