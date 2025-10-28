Series Episode

A Middle East Story: Peace, Oil, Sanctions and Growth

Gaurav, Suren, Charlie, and Aidan explore the new peace in the Middle East. They start with the newly agreed twenty-point peace plan between Israel and Hamas and explore its regional implications. Despite limited details and timelines, the ceasefire has held and advanced further than previous efforts—particularly in terms of hostage returns. While full implementation remains distant, all parties are still engaged. The conversation then shifts to Iran, including peace efforts, U.S. sanctions, and the waning influence of Iran and its proxies. The team also examines the Houthis’ disruption of shipping routes through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, followed by a discussion on oil price stability amid escalating regional tensions. In closing, the conversation reflects on the resilience of GCC economies, which have defied regional geopolitical instability to attract global capital and deliver strong growth.