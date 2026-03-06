Series Episode

90,000 Lost Jobs and $90 Oil

The Inside Economics team tackles the tough economic data and developments of the past week. There was nothing redeeming in the February jobs numbers, as the economy struggles to create jobs and unemployment edges higher. And this is before the fallout from the U.S. conflict with Iran hits the economy, which threatens to be considerable. The discussion ends on the question of how the fighting will be resolved, but there are no satisfying answers.

Jenna Score: 7

Guests: Dante DeAntonio, Chris Lafakis, and Juan Pablo Fuentes

For a deeper dive on AI and the macroeconomy, see our new paper, The Macroeconomic Consequences of Artificial Intelligence, where we model four potential economic paths over the next decade. We also walk through the scenarios in a companion webinar available now on-demand.

Read the paper: https://www.economy.com/getfile?q=2B555C90-1118-4A49-BDAA-5C0A99F83A9E&app=download

Watch the webinar: https://bit.ly/3OF6dn9

Email us at InsideEconomics@moodys.com for more info about the Moody's Summit '26 Conference in San Diego

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

Follow Mark Zandi on 'X' and BlueSky @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn