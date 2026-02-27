Series Episode

AI: Friend or Foe?

Mark, Cris & Marisa reunite for a lively discussion about their predictions around AI’s impact on the economy over the next year or two. The team talks about their recently released webinar & white paper on the Macroeconomic Consequences of AI and answers several great listener questions in the process. Marisa and Cris try to talk Mark down off the AI-apocalypse ledge, as the once eternally optimistic Zandi has gone down a darker path recently.

For a deeper dive on AI and the macroeconomy, see our new paper, The Macroeconomic Consequences of Artificial Intelligence, where we model four potential economic paths over the next decade. We also walk through the scenarios in a companion webinar available now on-demand.

Read the paper: https://www.economy.com/getfile?q=2B555C90-1118-4A49-BDAA-5C0A99F83A9E&app=download

Watch the webinar: https://bit.ly/3OF6dn9

Read the Citrini Research Scenario on AI here: https://www.citriniresearch.com/p/2028gic

Email us at InsideEconomics@moodys.com for more info about the Moody's Summit '26 Conference in San Diego

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

Follow Mark Zandi on 'X' and BlueSky @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn