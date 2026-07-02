Series Episode

A Jobs Debate

The Inside Economics crew takes a deep dive into the June employment report, which was notably softer following a string of upside surprises. The team debates how to define labor market slack given the sharp divergence between the payroll and household surveys since the beginning of the year. The stats game had some twists and turns, from the labor market to the World Cup, and Dante takes heat for mixing up positives and negatives.

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

Follow Mark Zandi on 'X' and BlueSky @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn