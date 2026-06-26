Series Episode

The Data, Oil, and a Global Q&A

Mark and Marisa dissect the raft of economic data released this past week, and debate what it means for the outlook. Chris joins the conversation and weighs in on where oil prices will settle. The group plays the Stats game – some tough stats. The discussion ends with Mark peppering our new colleague, Colin Ellis, with wide-ranging questions about the global economy.

Guests: Chris Lafakis and Colin Ellis

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

Follow Mark Zandi on 'X' and BlueSky @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn