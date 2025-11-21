Series Episode

Alan Blinder’s Wile E. Coyote Moment

The Inside Economics crew welcomes Alan Blinder back to the podcast. The Princeton University economics professor and former Vice Chair of the Fed offers his perspective on the outlook for artificial intelligence, the risk of a bubble in equity markets, and the potential implications of current threats to Fed independence. The team also breaks down the much-delayed September employment report.

Guest: Alan Blinder – Professor of Economics and Public Affairs at Princeton University

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

