Series Episode

Going Bananas over Affordability

The Inside Economics team records a rare Saturday podcast. They consider the fallout from the just-ended government shutdown on the broader economy and the economic data. It’s not good, but it ended just before it did serious damage. The team also takes up the Trump administration’s pivot to addressing affordability, including scaling back tariffs, most important for the group, those on pasta and bananas. And they introduce a new regular segment of the podcast – listener questions. So, keep them coming.

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

Follow Mark Zandi on 'X' and BlueSky @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn