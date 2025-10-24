Series Episode

Claudia Sahm on the Muddling Economy

Claudia Sahm, Chief Economist at New Century Advisors, joins Inside Economics to discuss a bevy of topics, including today’s belated Consumer Price Index release, the lack of other government data, AI and the labor market, stock market valuations, and the risks to the economy that are top of mind for her. Mark teases a new esoteric vocabulary word but fails to reveal it…stay tuned.

Guest: Claudia Sahm – Chief Economist, New Century Advisors

For more from Claudia Sahm, check out her Substack here: https://substack.com/@stayathomemacro

Guest: Matt Colyar – Assistant Director, Moody's Analytics

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

