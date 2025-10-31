Moody's logo
Inside Economics

Oct 31 · 1 HR 07 MIN
Zandi's Angst

Fellow Moody's colleague Chris Lafakis joins Mark, Marisa, and Cris as they discuss current economic trends and Chris's recent study on the macroeconomic consequences of hurricanes. Mark starts the conversation by sharing his questions about the latest data on layoffs and how AI is influencing the economy. The team members share their different perspectives before shifting the discussion to the economic toll of Hurricane Melissa and how storms can affect regional economies.

Guest: Chris Lafakis – Director of Economic Research, Moody's Analytics

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

Follow Mark Zandi on 'X' and BlueSky @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn

