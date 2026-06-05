Series Episode

Dazed and Confused

Dante joins the Inside Economics crew to dissect the May jobs report, which he describes as shocking. The team discusses whether there is enough evidence to declare that the labor market and underlying job growth have shifted into a higher gear, and debates the growing disconnect between the payroll and household surveys. The stats game delivers some interesting insights about the strength of job growth for women and the impact that remote work has had on young college graduates.

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

Follow Mark Zandi on 'X' and BlueSky @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn