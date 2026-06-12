Series Episode

Stocks, SpaceX, and Subways

The Inside Economics team welcomes Jim Lebenthal, Chief Market Strategist at Cerity Partners, to discuss all things investing on the morning of the SpaceX IPO. Jim discusses the equity market’s extraordinary run, whether AI stocks are overvalued, and how investors should think about picking individual stocks versus investing in index funds. The team also welcomes Matt Colyar to talk about this week’s inflation data, and Marisa addresses a slew of comments from last week’s podcast.

Guest: Jim Lebenthal, Chief Market Strategist at Cerity Partners

For more from Jim Lebenthal, visit his website: www.jimmylebenthal.com

Jim's book, How to Ride the Subway: Getting Around on Wall Street and in Life (Regalo Press March 2026), is available here

Jenna Score: 8.5

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

Follow Mark Zandi on 'X' and BlueSky @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn